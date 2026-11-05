New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Axis Max Life” / “Company”), has announced the launch of its new Digital Capability Centre in Noida (“Centre”) to strengthen the Company's technology, data and artificial intelligence capabilities Designed as a future-ready technology and AI hub, the Centre is intended to help accelerate digital transformation, enhance customer experiences, and build scalable platforms that support the company's long-term growth ambitions.

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Axis Max Life Insurance Launches Digital Capability Centre in Noida to Advance AI-Led Innovation and Digital Transformation

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The Centre has been established to bring together specialized capabilities across software engineering, enterprise architecture, data engineering, AI and Gen-AI, automation, quality engineering, cloud, core platforms, technology operations and innovation under one integrated ecosystem. The facility has been designed initially to accommodate around 120 technology professionals, with flexibility for future expansion as the Company's technology transformation journey evolves.

A key focus area for the Centre will be enhancing Axis Max Life's ability to build, operate and scale critical technology platforms in-house. By deepening ownership of strategic capabilities, the Company aims to accelerate product delivery, strengthen operational resilience, enhance automation and drive more data and AI-led decision making. The Centre will also serve as a focal point for developing specialized technology talent and creating deeper institutional expertise across engineering, data, cloud, AI and automation. Leveraging a strong technology ecosystem, Axis Max Life aims to build a high-caliber talent base capable of driving the next phase of digital innovation.

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Mukul Jain, Chief Technology Officer, Axis Max Life, said, “Our new Digital Capability Centre is a strategic investment in building the technology backbone of Axis Max Life’s future growth. By bringing together specialized talent across engineering, data, AI, architecture and automation, we are strengthening our ability to innovate faster, scale intelligently and deepen ownership of critical technology capabilities in-house. As we advance towards AI-led engineering, adopted responsibly and in line with applicable data protection and regulatory requirements, this Centre will play a pivotal role in delivering better customer experiences, enhancing operational resilience and creating a more agile, future-ready enterprise.”

Over the coming years, Axis Max Life aims for the Centre to contribute to faster engineering and release cycles, greater automation across software delivery and IT operations, stronger reliability, deeper AI adoption and a stronger pipeline of specialized technology talent. These advancements are intended to support simpler and faster customer journeys, improved customer and employee experiences, higher productivity, enhanced operational resilience and greater technology cost efficiency.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crores.

For more information, please visit https://www.axismaxlife.com/.

IRDAI Registration No. 104 | Corporate Identity Number (CIN): U74899HR2000PLC143012

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives and expected outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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