NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 26: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (“Axis Max Life” / “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has been recognised among the Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026, Large Category, marking a significant progression from being among the Top 100 last year. The recognition reflects the Company’s sustained efforts to foster a workplace where women are supported across different stages of their careers and lives, with equitable opportunities to grow, contribute and lead.

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The milestone underscores Axis Max Life’s continued focus on strengthening Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) as an integral part of its growth journey. Over the years, the Company has built an ecosystem of policies, programmes and support mechanisms designed around the evolving professional and personal needs of women employees.

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Mrinal Sinha, Chief People Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, “Being recognised among India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 is a proud milestone and a reflection of our belief that inclusion is fundamental to business success. This recognition acknowledges the deliberate steps we have taken to create a workplace where women are empowered to grow, lead and thrive at every stage of their professional and personal journey. Moving from the Top 100 to the Top 50 is encouraging progress, but our ambition goes beyond rankings. We remain committed to building a culture rooted in Bharosa, where every individual feels valued, supported and equipped with opportunities to realise their full potential.”

Axis Max Life’s approach focuses on supporting women across key life and career stages, from parenthood and childcare to returning to work, career development, wellbeing and leadership. The Company offers 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, along with adoption, surrogacy and miscarriage leave provisions and performance protection during maternity. Its childcare ecosystem includes crèche reimbursement, additional healthcare support for children requiring special medical treatment and parent counselling.

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To enable women to continue and restart their careers, Axis Max Life has built structured return-to-work support, including half-day/half-pay provisions for three months following 26 weeks of paid leave, flexible working hours for new mothers and need-based work-from-home support. Programmes such as Pragati further support women returning to the workplace, while platforms such as WINspire are designed to strengthen women’s communities and create opportunities for connection, development and growth.

The Company’s women-centric framework also extends to health, wellbeing and work-life integration. It includes access to healthcare and expert guidance, consultations addressing physical, mental and emotional health, and regular sessions focused on health, fitness, nutrition, mental wellbeing and parenting. The women-centric policy framework shared by the Company groups these efforts across eight areas: Maternity & Parenthood, Childcare Support, Return to Work, Health & Wellness, Work-Life Balance, Family Support, Sabbatical Leave, and Equity, Inclusion & Safety.

The recognition comes close on the heels of Axis Max Life’s recent Great Place To Work recognition, further reinforcing the Company’s efforts to build a culture anchored in Bharosa, care, inclusion and opportunity. As the organisation grows, it remains focused on creating an environment where diverse talent can thrive and inclusion translates into meaningful everyday employee experiences.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No – 104

Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.axismaxlife.com

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