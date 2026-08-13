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Home / Business / Axis Max Life Recognised for Workplace Inclusion and Safety with POSH Pioneer Award 2026

Axis Max Life Recognised for Workplace Inclusion and Safety with POSH Pioneer Award 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Award presented at the 4th National Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Conclave & Excellence Awards 2026 organised by NoMeansNo Foundation New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has been conferred with the prestigious POSH Pioneer Award at the 4th National Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Conclave & Excellence Awards 2026 organised by NoMeansNo Foundation, in recognition of its commitment to fostering a safe, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

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The conclave brought together over 250 delegates from government, judiciary, industry, human resources, law, academia and the wider POSH ecosystem for a day of insightful dialogue, knowledge sharing and recognition of organisations championing workplace safety and inclusion.

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The POSH Pioneer Award honours organisations that have introduced innovative and impactful practices that strengthen workplace dignity, employee trust and POSH implementation. organisations that have moved beyond compliance to create workplaces where respect, inclusion and accountability are embedded into everyday culture inspiring others across India to follow. This recognition has been conferred after a comprehensive evaluation process by an independent Jury against pre-defined assessment criteria, considering the impact, innovation, sustainability, and contribution made towards creating safe, respectful, and inclusive workplaces. It recognises an organisation's commitment to advancing the principles and spirit of the POSH Act and moving beyond compliance towards building a culture of dignity and respect.

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Priyanka Mitra, Head Distribution HR, Diversity & Inclusion Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "At Axis Max Life, fostering a workplace built on trust, respect and inclusion is fundamental to who we are as an organisation. Receiving the POSH Pioneer Award is a meaningful recognition of our continued commitment to creating a safe and equitable environment where every employee feels valued, heard and empowered to thrive. We believe that cultivating a culture of dignity and accountability goes beyond compliance, it requires sustained awareness, strong leadership commitment and collective responsibility. We will continue to strengthen our people practices and nurture a workplace where everyone can contribute with confidence and authenticity." The conclave marked several significant milestones in advancing workplace safety and awareness across the country. The event commenced with an inaugural keynote address by Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS, Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The event culminated with the presentation of the National POSH Excellence Awards, recognising organisations and leaders that have set benchmarks in fostering respectful, inclusive, and harassment-free workplaces. The recognition of Axis Max Life as a POSH Pioneer Award recipient reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening workplace policies, promoting awareness, and cultivating a culture where every employee is empowered to thrive with dignity, trust, and confidence.

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About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the “Company”), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No – 104 Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012 (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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