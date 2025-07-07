NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 7: Aye Finance, MSME lender providing working capital and business expansion needs to the micro enterprises in India has been ranked 3rd amongst the top 100 Best Companies to Work 2025, by Great Place to Work Institute, a globally recognised authority in creating, assessing, and identifying the best workplaces.

Aye Finance has secured the 3rd position (across all industries) in the top 100 Best Places to Work for in India. This recognition is a result of an evaluation process that surveyed nearly 1,900 organisations across various industries in India. [This ranking has been secured after a detailed study, which is conducted in two parts - employee survey and people practices assessment. Aye Finance excelled on all 5 dimensions essential for building a 'high-trust, high-performance' culture, i.e. Fairness, Respect, Credibility, Pride and Camaraderie.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance, said, "We are proud to be ranked 3rd in the Great Companies to Work for the year 2025, by GPTW. Years of consistent focus on trying to build a positive employee work environment has earned us this recognition. At Aye, we try to treat each employee with respect by actively encouraging their professional growth and building pride in serving customers who have been excluded from organised finance. The Great Place to Work certification validates our efforts to try and build an organisation for our 9000 plus employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and its methodology, derived from years of studying the best workplaces across the globe, is recognised as rigorous and objective, and considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organisations.

Aye is a small-ticket lender in MSME lending landscape, providing working capital loans to micro-enterprises and to customers across manufacturing, trading, service and allied agriculture sectors. Our product offerings comprise mortgage loans, 'Saral' Property Loans, secured hypothecation loans and unsecured hypothecation loans. Our underwriting capability is a key competitive advantage that aids in assessing creditworthiness of our customers.

Disclaimer

Aye Finance (Private) Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offering of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated 16 December 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI")is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, the Company at www.ayefin.com.

