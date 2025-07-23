Ayurveda Meets Scale: Madhavprash Drives Madhavbaug’s Push for Heart Health Across Digital India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Madhavbaug is thrilled to announce that Madhavprash, its research-backed Ayurvedic heart health supplement, has surpassed an impressive milestone of 10,000 units sold online per month in June 2025, a significant leap from 2,000 units in June 2024. This fivefold increase reflects the growing trust and enthusiasm among consumers for this unique, lab-tested superfood designed to strengthen heart muscles and promote overall wellness.

A Surge in Demand for Heart Health Madhavprash, formulated with over 40 Ayurvedic herbs, boasts an exceptional ORAC value of 63,000, indicating its potent antioxidant properties. With 80 times the Vitamin C content of standard sources, it serves as a powerful shield against oxidative stress, supporting heart health, cholesterol management, and immunity. The supplement’s sugar-free formula makes it an ideal choice for diabetic individuals and those seeking holistic wellness.

The remarkable growth in sales underscores the increasing awareness and preference for Madhavprash as a trusted heart health solution. Consumers across India are enthusiastically embracing the product, reporting enhanced energy levels, improved strength, and a renewed sense of vitality. “I’ve been taking Madhavprash daily and feel more active and strong,” shared a satisfied customer on Amazon.in. “My parents also take it daily for heart health support.” Backed by Science and Tradition Madhavprash’s efficacy is rooted in its research-based formulation, validated by a study from Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU), which demonstrated its cardioprotective effects in experimental models. Certified by the FDA, the supplement is crafted with 100% pure herbs like Amla, Punarnava, Trikatu etc., known for their antiplatelet and thrombolytic properties that help reduce the risk of heart attacks.

“Madhavprash is transforming the way people approach heart health,” said Dr. Rohit Sane, Founder and MD of Madhavbaug Group. “The overwhelming response, with over 95% customer satisfaction and repeat purchases, reflects the real results our consumers are experiencing. We’re honored to be part of their journey to healthier hearts.” A Movement Toward Holistic Wellness The surge in online searches and purchases highlights Madhavprash’s growing reputation as a go-to supplement for individuals of all ages. Its sugar-free formula, combined with its ability to manage insulin resistance and reduce chronic inflammation, has made it a favorite among health-conscious consumers, including those with diabetes.

Availability Madhavprash is available for purchase online at www.madhavprash.store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Blinkit, Big Basket and other leading platforms apart from the 360+ clinics and hospitals of Madhavbaug, with free shipping on prepaid orders and discounts on bulk purchases. On purchase of 2 jars or more, one gets a complimentary Cardiac Risk Assessment Coupon worth ₹650, redeemable at any Madhavbaug Clinic.

About Madhavbaug Established in 2006, Madhavbaug is a pioneer in Ayurvedic healthcare, dedicated to preventing and managing chronic conditions through scientifically validated solutions. With a network of clinics across India, Madhavbaug continues to empower individuals to lead healthier, heart-strong lives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)