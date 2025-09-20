Ayurveda, nutrition products see growing demand across Indian cities amid rising health awareness: Experts

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): With urban lifestyles rapidly evolving and awareness around preventive healthcare gaining momentum, industry experts say there's a growing opportunity for nutrition and wellness practitioners, particularly those rooted in Ayurveda and nutrition, to play a significant role in both metropolitan and smaller Indian cities.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled 'Awaken Your Day with Ayurvedic Wisdom', organised by the Almond Board of California, Ayurveda and nutrition experts highlighted that the shift among urban consumers toward preventive care over curative treatment is already visible.

"I am definitely seeing this change in clients, where they are looking for preventive steps rather than treatment," said Dr Madhumitha Krishnan, Ayurveda consultant.

As global wellness brands expand into India, traditional Indian nutrition systems are beginning to collaborate with international players.

"The popularity is surely rising across the country. In smaller cities the advantage is that they are more in tune with their traditions. Hence when they are looking for answers as to validate those practices they do look to Ayurveda practitioners," she noted.

"Consumers are more conscious and willing to integrate global ingredients into traditional Indian dietary practices, creating a blend of ancient wisdom and modern nutrition." Krishnan added.

Experts further added that this trend is not limited to metropolitan areas. In tier-2 and tier-3 cities, rising disposable incomes and access to digital health platforms are also fueling demand for preventive care and Ayurveda-based solutions.

The industry expert noted that smaller cities hold an advantage, as people there are often more closely connected to traditional practices.

"They are now seeking validation of these age-old methods, and turning to practitioners of Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha for guidance."

Last year in September, the Ministry of Ayush showcased the significant role of Ayurveda and different traditional medicine systems of India in modern nutrition and wellness through the Ayush Pavilion at World Food India.

Ministry's pavilion showcased 'Ayurveda Aahar', a concept that blends traditional wisdom with contemporary food solutions, and is attracting global attention. Private and Public sector players are increasingly collaborating in the sector as the markets gains momentum. (ANI)

