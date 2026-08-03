Ayurvedic Cardiac Recovery Study Presented at International Traditional & Alternative Medicine Conference in Tokyo

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Tokyo [Japan], August 3: Dr. Sanand Ratnam Thekkayil, Chief Medical Officer of Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home (SSANH), Kozhikode, India, hails from the renowned Thekkayil family, which has preserved an unbroken Ayurvedic tradition for more than 400 years, and is a fourth-generation Ayurvedic physician. He presented a clinical paper titled "Regional Wall Motion Improvement Documented by Serial Echocardiography after Ayurvedic Care" at the International Traditional & Alternative Medicine Conference, held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 20-21, 2026.

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The presentation highlighted a clinically documented case demonstrating objective improvement in cardiac function following a structured Ayurvedic treatment protocol, with outcomes validated through serial echocardiography.

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The case involved a 65-year-old woman who presented with exertional breathlessness, easy fatigability, and progressive decline in physical capacity. Baseline echocardiography revealed distal septal and apical hypokinesia, Grade I left ventricular diastolic dysfunction, mild mitral regurgitation, and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 55%.

Following individualized Ayurvedic management, repeat echocardiography demonstrated complete resolution of the regional wall motion abnormality, improvement in LVEF from 55% to 71%, absence of pulmonary hypertension, and only trivial mitral regurgitation, indicating significant functional cardiac recovery documented through objective imaging.

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Addressing delegates from around the world, Dr. Sanand Ratnam emphasized the importance of integrating traditional healing systems with modern diagnostic tools to generate measurable clinical evidence. He noted that while the report represents a single clinical observation, it highlights the need for well-designed clinical studies to further evaluate the role of Ayurveda in selected functional cardiac disorders.

The presentation received appreciation from international participants for its emphasis on evidence-based documentation using contemporary imaging modalities. It reflects the growing global interest in integrative medicine and underscores the importance of scientifically evaluating traditional healthcare systems.

The paper further strengthens the commitment of Sree Subramania Ayurvedic Nursing Home, Kozhikode, to advancing evidence-informed Ayurvedic practice by combining classical Ayurvedic principles with modern diagnostic evaluation and systematic clinical documentation.

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