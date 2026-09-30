The Ayush services sector has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing service sectors, with its economic contribution estimated at $36.92 billion in FY2024-25, according to a new study by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

Registering a 16.91 per cent CAGR since FY2022-23, the sector is increasingly contributing to India’s economic growth through healthcare, wellness, employment generation and Medical Value Travel.

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The study projects that the Ayush services economy could scale to $216–318 billion by 2047, underlining its significant potential to contribute to the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. The Report was formally released during the 11th Ayurveda Day celebrations in Nagpur on September 23.

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Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, emphasised that the findings mark a significant milestone in recognising the Ayush sector's economic potential.

“The findings of this landmark study affirm that Ayush is not merely a cultural inheritance, but a dynamic and high-growth engine of India’s economy. The Ayush sector is poised to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, wellness, employment and global economic engagement, while contributing to our vision of a healthy and self-reliant India,” said Jadhav.

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According to the study, the Ayush services economy was estimated at $36.92 billion in FY25, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.91 per cent since FY23. The findings underline the emergence of Ayush services as a significant and rapidly growing segment of India’s services economy, with substantial potential for further expansion through organised healthcare delivery, wellness services, quality infrastructure and global outreach.

The study shows that clinics and day-care centres constitute the core of the Ayush services economy, together accounting for more than 71 per cent of total sectoral revenue. Standalone clinics generated an estimated US$16.21 billion, while day-care centres contributed US$10.13 billion.

Ayurveda remained the largest individual system, accounting for $17.73 billion, or nearly 48 per cent of the sector’s total revenue.

The report also highlights the growing economic significance of the Ayush-based wellness segment, including yoga centres, spas and resorts offering Ayush-based services. The segment recorded a 21.29 per cent CAGR, with yoga centres registering around 75 per cent growth in revenue over two years, reflecting rising demand for preventive health, wellness and holistic care services.

The study finds that Ayush services sector has emerged as a significant source of employment. Sector directly supports 1.76 million livelihoods, with more than one million jobs concentrated in local and standalone clinics.

Women account for 43 per cent of the overall Ayush services workforce, with female participation exceeding 50 per cent in several organised segments. Women constitute over 60 per cent of the workforce in wellness settings (spas and resorts) offering Ayush-based services, 58 per cent in educational institutions, 57 percent in day-care centres and 53 percent in hospitals.