Aza Decodes the Modern Indian Wedding Wardrobe with Wedding Stories

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The Indian wedding is no longer defined by a single day or a single look. It is a series of celebrations, each with its own mood, setting and style, and an opportunity for personal expression.

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Recognising this evolution, Aza presents Wedding Stories by Aza, an expansive edit that brings together the many facets of contemporary wedding dressing, from brides and grooms to bridesmaids, family and guests.

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“Indian weddings have always been about more than the ceremony itself—they are a celebration of relationships, traditions, individuality and togetherness. With Wedding Stories by Aza, we wanted to reflect this evolving celebration through fashion, bringing together diverse designers, trends and points of view so that everyone can find a look that feels distinctly their own.” said Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza.

Wedding Stories approaches the wedding wardrobe through the moments that make up the celebration, from the mehendi and haldi to the sangeet, wedding ceremony, cocktail and reception. Alongside occasion-led edits, the platform brings together trend and style curations that reflect the changing language of Indian occasionwear.

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Reimagining Wedding Dressing

Today’s bride is embracing a more individual approach to wedding dressing. Traditional reds are making way for deeper jewel tones, rich burgundies, playful pinks and softer pastels, while nature-inspired shades like sage, olive and earthy neutrals offer a fresh alternative to conventional bridal palettes.

At the same time, regal silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and intricate craftsmanship are bringing a sense of grandeur to modern celebrations. Statement embroidery, artistic detailing and sculptural silhouettes allow brides to make their look feel more personal and expressive.

For the groom, classic dressing is taking on a contemporary edge through sharper tailoring, modern sherwanis, refined bandhgalas, rich textures and considered embroidery.

And the wedding wardrobe now extends far beyond the couple. Bridesmaids, family and guests are embracing modern drapes, statement separates, unexpected colour combinations and versatile occasionwear, making every celebration an opportunity to express individual style.

The Designers Shaping the Moment

At the heart of the edit is Aza's multi-designer universe, bringing together established names and emerging voices across Indian couture and occasionwear. Designers including Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Seema Gujral, Mahima Mahajan and many others bring their distinct interpretations of modern celebration dressing, from heritage craftsmanship and intricate embellishment to contemporary draping, bold silhouettes and elevated minimalism.

Ultimately, Wedding Stories by Aza reflects a new way of dressing for weddings: more personal, more expressive and as diverse as the celebrations themselves.

Your celebrations, beautifully curated.

Explore Wedding Stories across Aza stores, located in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Surat, as well as on the Aza website and app: https://www.azafashions.com/

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India’s premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza Fashions, and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza, Aza showcases leading designers including Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal and Seema Gujral, alongside emerging and contemporary design talent discovered by Aza.

With 13 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce platform and app, Aza offers personalised styling, seamless service and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries, bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global audience.

In 2025, Aza expanded into fine jewellery with the launch of Araiya by Aza, its lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. Araiya brings together contemporary design, exceptional craftsmanship and IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds across jewellery designed for everyday elegance, special occasions and modern heirlooms.

For more information: www.azafashions.com

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

Jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

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