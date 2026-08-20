Aza Fashions Opens Its 13th Store in Santacruz, Mumbai, Bringing Designer Fashion and Fine Jewellery Together Under One Roof

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Aza Fashions has opened its 13th store in Santacruz, Mumbai, expanding its presence in one of the city's most vibrant fashion neighbourhoods. The new destination brings together an expansive edit of India's leading designers, emerging talent and contemporary luxury, alongside an expansive Araiya by Aza shop-in-shop featuring exquisite lab-grown diamond jewellery.

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Designed as a destination for fashion discovery, the Santacruz store brings Aza's distinctive multi-designer curation to a new generation of Mumbai's luxury consumer, offering everything from couture and occasion wear to contemporary ready-to-wear and fine jewellery.

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The store was inaugurated in the presence of actor Dia Mirza, who joined Aza as the chief guest for the occasion. The evening commenced with a traditional diya-lighting ceremony led by Dr. Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza Fashions; Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza; and Dia Mirza, marking the opening of Aza's newest Mumbai address.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the Aza x Dia Mirza x Rocky Star cover, bringing together fashion, culture and contemporary design in a special collaboration.

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The evening brought together leading names from Mumbai's fashion, cultural and social circles, including Kubbra Sait, Ira Dubey, and Rochelle Rao, alongside editors, tastemakers and members of the city's luxury community. Editors and media personalities in attendance included Aishwarya Subramanyam, Barry Rodgers of The Hindu and Nupur Sarvaiya of Khush Magazine. The event was also graced by the presence of several of India's leading designers, including Rocky S, Payal Singhal, Nachiket Barve, Rohit Doshi and Rajat Tangri.

Guests experienced the store through a series of immersive experiences, including tea leaf reading and block printing, reflecting Aza's longstanding belief that fashion is as much about discovery and experience as it is about what we wear.

A New Destination for Fashion and Fine Jewellery

At the heart of the Santacruz store is Aza's expansive designer edit, spanning couture, bridal and occasion wear alongside contemporary fashion from some of India's most distinctive design voices.

The store also houses an expansive Araiya by Aza shop-in-shop, bringing fine jewellery into the Aza experience. Araiya by Aza offers exquisite lab-grown diamond jewellery, with a collection designed to move effortlessly between everyday elegance and life's more significant occasions. The jewellery features IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds and reflects Araiya's vision of modern luxury through exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary design and thoughtful choices.

Together, Aza and Araiya create a complete luxury destination, where clients can discover the look, the jewellery and the finishing details for everything from an intimate celebration to a destination wedding or milestone occasion.

For Aza, the Santacruz store is also a reflection of how the luxury consumer is evolving. Today's customer is increasingly informed and discerning, looking beyond established names for craftsmanship, individuality and pieces that feel personal and relevant to their own style.

"The luxury customer today doesn't want to be told what luxury is. They have their own point of view," says Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza. "They are discovering designers through Instagram, travelling, experimenting with their personal style and becoming much more discerning about what they choose to invest in. Our role at Aza is to keep evolving with them. Santacruz is a reflection of that: a store where discovery is central, where established designers sit alongside new voices, and where fashion and jewellery come together in one experience. Ultimately, we want Aza to be part of the moments people dress for, and the memories they create around them."

With the opening of Santacruz, Aza continues to expand its physical retail footprint while strengthening its proposition as a destination for Indian designer fashion and contemporary luxury. The new store brings together fashion, fine jewellery, craftsmanship and discovery under one roof, furthering Aza's vision of making Indian luxury more accessible, relevant and exciting for today's consumer.

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India's premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza Fashions, and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza, Aza showcases leading designers including Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal and Seema Gujral, alongside emerging and contemporary design talent discovered by Aza.

With boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce platform and app, Aza offers personalised styling, seamless service and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries, bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global audience.

In 2025, Aza expanded into fine jewellery with the launch of Araiya by Aza, its lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. Araiya brings together contemporary design, exceptional craftsmanship and IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds across jewellery designed for everyday elegance, special occasions and modern heirlooms.

For more information: www.azafashions.com

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

Jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

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