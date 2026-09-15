Aza Introduces What’s Next? — A New Lens on the Future of Indian Fashion

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Aza Fashions launches What’s Next?, a new platform that looks beyond the trend cycle to decode the forces shaping the future of Indian fashion. Bringing together emerging trends, designer perspectives and cultural shifts, the property offers a closer look at where fashion is headed and what is driving the change.

Advertisement

The first edition, Reimagine: A New Expression of the Familiar, looks at the changing relationship between the familiar and the new. It explores how established Indian fashion codes—from craft and textiles to silhouettes and colour—are being reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

Advertisement

“Fashion is ultimately a reflection of culture in motion. As India evolves, so does the language of celebration, style, and self-expression. Today's designers are redefining tradition through a contemporary lens, creating fashion that is both rooted in heritage and relevant to modern lives. This is the future we believe in. This is what's next at Aza,” says Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza.

The inaugural edition identifies four key trends shaping the season:

Advertisement

Nothing to Hide sees sheer move beyond its predictable associations, taking on a distinctly modern mood through ethereal layers and confident statements.

Luminous Weaves puts craftsmanship and tactility at the heart of the new festive wardrobe, with tissue silks, woven metallics, Banarasi textures and artisanal surfaces creating impact through the richness of the textile itself, rather than relying solely on embellishment.

Transformative Teal captures fashion’s evolving relationship with nature, technology and sustainability. Deep, immersive and quietly futuristic, the colour offers a contemporary expression of a world increasingly shaped by both the organic and the technological.

Brocade Reborn reimagines one of India’s most recognisable heritage textiles. Once closely associated with bridalwear and heirloom dressing, brocade is moving into jackets, coordinates, separates and occasion tailoring—bringing traditional craft into modern silhouettes.

Alongside these trends, What’s Next? puts four designers in the spotlight—Aroka, Aseem Kapoor, Richa Khemka and Rohit Doshi—each reflecting a different facet of this evolving fashion landscape. From sculptural drapes and contemporary occasionwear to experimental silhouettes, artisanal techniques and handwoven textiles, their work demonstrates how Indian design is balancing heritage with a distinctly modern point of view.

More than a trend report, What’s Next? is Aza’s perspective on where Indian fashion is headed. It brings together the shifts happening across design, craft, colour, silhouettes and occasion dressing to create a considered view of what is emerging—and what could shape the way we dress next.

With What’s Next?, Aza continues to build its role as a curator and tastemaker in Indian fashion, creating a platform to discover the ideas, designers and movements that are redefining the landscape.

Explore What’s Next? online and in-store. https://www.azafashions.com/whats-next

For more on What’s Next see https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dm2UvFEHdCA8ePKsSCWVjt4cXAUJbxN4?usp=sharing

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India’s premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar, Founder & Chairperson, Aza Fashions, and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director, Aza Fashions and Founder, Araiya by Aza, Aza showcases leading designers including Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal and Seema Gujral, alongside emerging and contemporary design talent discovered by Aza.

With 13 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce platform and app, Aza offers personalised styling, seamless service and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries, bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global audience.

In 2025, Aza expanded into fine jewellery with the launch of Araiya by Aza, its lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. Araiya brings together contemporary design, exceptional craftsmanship and IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds across jewellery designed for everyday elegance, special occasions and modern heirlooms.

For more information: www.azafashions.com

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

Jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by TP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)