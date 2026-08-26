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Home / Business / Azim Premji Foundation to Support up to 20,000 Girls in Delhi NCT with Scholarships

Azim Premji Foundation to Support up to 20,000 Girls in Delhi NCT with Scholarships

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PTI
Updated At : 04:26 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Foundation to support up to 5 lakh girls across India every year with scholarships. More than 1.9 lakh girls have received the Azim Premji Scholarship since 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Azim Premji Foundation today announced the launch of the Azim Premji Scholarship for Delhi (NCT). The scholarship will support up to 20,000 girls in Delhi this year to continue their higher education. Each selected student will receive INR 30,000 a year, from the first year of college until she completes her undergraduate degree or diploma. Depending on the duration of the course, which can range from two to five years, a student can receive up to INR 1.5 lakh. The scholarship can be used to pay college fees and meet other education-related expenses.

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L-R: Nikhil Mathur, Delhi State Lead, Azim Premji Foundation; Sudheesh Venkatesh, Chief Communications Officer at the Azim Premji Foundation Launched in 2024, the scholarship is now open to girls who have completed their schooling in any of 21 States and Union Territories: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi (NCT), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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To be eligible, a student must have completed Classes 10 and 12 in a government school in one of these States/UTs and secured admission to the first year of an undergraduate degree or diploma course at a recognised institution anywhere in India.

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The Foundation aims to support up to 5 lakh girls across India every year. Since most undergraduate programmes last around three years, and students continue to receive the scholarship throughout their course, nearly 15 lakh girls could have an active Azim Premji Scholarship at any given time. Since the scholarship was launched in 2024, more than 1.9 lakh girls have received support.

The Azim Premji Scholarship application process is completely online and free. Applications can be submitted only through the official Azim Premji Foundation website.

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Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation, said, “Girls will have a greater influence on the future of our country and our society’s well-being — more than any other demographic group. So, we must ensure equitable opportunities for them in all spheres. Higher Education is one the most important of these spheres — it is an enabler of lifelong empowerment. Our scholarship directly addresses some of the barriers that girls continue to confront in accessing Higher Education.” About Azim Premji Foundation Azim Premji Foundation works towards a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society. The Foundation works across education, health and other areas of social development. It partners with governments, institutions, civil society organisations and communities across India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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