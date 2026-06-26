Azim Premji University Launches Realising Rights: A Handbook of Welfare in India

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New Delhi [India], June 26: India has built one of the world's largest welfare systems, covering a majority of its population through programmes focused on food security, health, education, nutrition, employment, and social protection. Welfare measures such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), MGNREGA, and social security transfers played a critical role in protecting vulnerable households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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To examine the strengths, gaps, and future of India's welfare architecture, Azim Premji University has released Realising Rights: A Handbook of Welfare in India. Developed by the Centre for the Study of the Indian Economy (CSIE), the Handbook brings together 27 authors across 18 chapters and offers a rights-based analysis of India's welfare policies and public systems.

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Key messages from the Handbook include:

- State governments account for nearly 90% of India's social sector spending, while the Union government's share has declined from 23.6% in 2008-09 to 8.5% in 2024-25.

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- Governments collectively spend about 7% of GDP and 21% of total public expenditure on welfare sectors and schemes covered in the volume.

- Public spending on education remains around 4% of GDP and health below 2% of GDP, both below policy targets.

- Rights-based interventions have significantly expanded welfare coverage:

- Anganwadi centres increased from 6 lakh to 14 lakh following Supreme Court orders.

- The National Food Security Act expanded subsidised foodgrain coverage from 36.3 crore to over 81 crore people.

- MGNREGA generated 200-300 crore person-days of employment annually, with women accounting for over 55% of employment generated.

- The rapid expansion of cash transfer programmes is reshaping welfare delivery, while increasing digitisation is creating new challenges around exclusion and accountability.

Key programmes continue to face gaps in coverage, funding, and implementation, including maternity benefits, nutrition programmes, pensions, and healthcare.

Indu Prasad, President, Azim Premji University, said "India's Constitution embodies a commitment to dignity, opportunity, and justice for every citizen. We hope this Handbook contributes to informed public dialogue and strengthens collective efforts to build a more equitable and inclusive India, advancing the aspiration of a Viksit Bharat that leaves no one behind."

Dipa Sinha, Centre for the Study of the Indian Economy, Azim Premji University, said, "The Handbook provides a comprehensive view of India's welfare landscape through an analysis of major rights-based interventions of the Union government. We hope it serves as a valuable resource for academics, journalists, practitioners, and students, while helping translate research into action."

By bringing together evidence from across sectors, Realising Rights: A Handbook of Welfare in India contributes to informed debates on welfare policy, governance, and social justice, and underscores the importance of strengthening universal and accountable public services.

The Handbook is available online at: azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/publications/2026/book/realising-rights.

About Azim Premji University

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, was established under the Azim Premji University Act 2010 of the Government of Karnataka. Azim Premji University, Bhopal, was established under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Niji Vishwa Vidyalaya (Sthapana Avam Sanchalan) Dwitiya Sanshodhan Adhiniyam, 2022. Azim Premji University in Ranchi has been established under the Azim Premji University Act, 2022, enacted by the Government of Jharkhand.

Azim Premji Foundation, the sponsoring body, set up all three Universities as fully philanthropic entities, with a clear social purpose of contributing to the realisation of a just, equitable, humane, and sustainable society.

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