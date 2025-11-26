B L Kashyap & Sons Limited secures new order worth Rs. 254.22 crore excl. GST from DLF Home Developers Ltd.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has received a new order from DLF Home Developers Ltd. The project, valued at ₹254.22 Crore (excluding GST), involves the execution of civil structural, rough finishing, and waterproofing work etc. (including 1 high-rise tower and ancillary low-rise buildings) and ancillary structures at Sector 63, Gurugram.

Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. said, "Winning this order from DLF Home Developers underscores the trust placed in our technical expertise and execution capabilities. This project in Gurugram allows us to further strengthen our footprint in the city, a market that continues to see strong development momentum. We remain committed to delivering high standards of quality, safety, and timely completion that define B L Kashyap's work."

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)