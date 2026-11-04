B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. secures a new order worth Rs 495.86 crore (excl. GST) from Signature Global (India) Limited in Gurugram, Haryana

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has secured a new order valued at approximately ₹495.86 crore (excluding GST) from Signature Global (India) Limited.

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The contract involves civil structure and part MEP works for four towers and basements of a residential project with ancillary commercial facilities in Gurugram, Haryana. This marks the company’s second order win in the city during the current quarter, reflecting continued business momentum in the region.

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Speaking on the development, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, “Securing a second order in the region this quarter reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and our continued business momentum. Each new order reinforces our focus on building strong client relationships and delivering projects that meet the highest standards of quality and engineering. We remain committed to executing this project with a strong emphasis on safety, quality and timely delivery.”

The latest contract further strengthens B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.’s presence in the Delhi-NCR construction market. The company continues to expand its presence across key markets through the execution of residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

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About B L Kashyap

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies in India. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states. With over three decades of expertise, BLK has completed 250+ projects and constructed more than 140 million sq. ft. Its portfolio spans IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories, healthcare, railways, data centres and metro infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information: www.blkashyap.com

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