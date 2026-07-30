B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. secures new order worth ₹91.57 crore (excl. GST) from Embassy Development Ltd in Bangalore

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New Delhi [India], July 30: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has secured a new order valued at approximately ₹91.57 crore (excluding GST) from Embassy Development Ltd.

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The order involves the execution of civil and structural works for the residential building of Embassy Verde Phase II at Bengaluru.

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Speaking on the new order, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "We are pleased to secure this follow-on order from Embassy Development Ltd. for Embassy Verde Phase II. As a continuation of our ongoing work on Embassy Verde Phase I, this order reflects the continued trust and confidence that Embassy has placed in our execution capabilities. We value our long-standing association with one of our marquee clients and look forward to further strengthening this partnership. The project also reinforces our growing order book and aligns with our strategic focus on deepening our presence in South India's premium residential real estate construction market. At B L Kashyap, we remain committed to delivering projects with the highest standards of engineering, quality, safety, and timely execution while creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders."

The order further strengthens BL Kashyap's project pipeline and underscores the company's continued momentum in securing quality projects from leading developers.

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About B L Kashyap

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies in India. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states. With over three decades of expertise, BLK has completed 250+ projects and constructed more than 140 million sq. ft. Its portfolio spans IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories, healthcare, railways, data centres and metro infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information: www.blkashyap.com

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