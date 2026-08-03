B.L. Kashyap Welcomes 77 Graduate Engineer Trainees from Leading Engineering Institutions Across India

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New Delhi [India], August 3: B.L. Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, has onboarded 77 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) from leading engineering institutions across North and South India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gwalior and Greater Noida. The recruitment reflects the company's continued investment in building a strong pipeline of engineering talent to support India's rapidly growing infrastructure and construction sector.

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The newly inducted batch comprises 54 male and 23 female engineers, with women accounting for nearly 30% of the recruits--a noteworthy representation in the construction industry. The trainees have been selected from reputed institutions including BMS Institute of Technology (BMSIT), Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (BMSIT), Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT), SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Chandigarh University, MITS Gwalior and Galgotias Institute of Technology, bringing together talented young engineers from across the country.

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Following their induction, the trainees will undergo the second edition of BLK's Wizard Program, a structured 15-month learning and development initiative that combines classroom sessions, on-site exposure and mentorship to help young engineers transition into project-ready professionals.

Commenting on the induction, Shruti Kashyap Choudhari, Director - Projects & Strategy, B.L. Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "At BLK, we believe our people are the foundation of every landmark we build. Welcoming 77 Graduate Engineer Trainees from some of India's leading engineering institutions is an important milestone in strengthening our future workforce. We are particularly encouraged that nearly 30% of this year's batch comprises women engineers, reflecting the growing participation of women in the engineering and construction sector. By combining early career opportunities with structured learning through our Wizard Program, we are preparing young professionals to contribute meaningfully to India's infrastructure growth."

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As India continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and urban development, the demand for skilled engineering professionals continues to grow. Through the induction of this new batch of Graduate Engineer Trainees, BLK continues to strengthen its talent pipeline while equipping young engineers with the skills and practical experience required to deliver complex construction projects and drive operational excellence.

About B L Kashyap

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies in India. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states. With over three decades of expertise, BLK has completed 250+ projects and constructed more than 140 million sq. ft. Its portfolio spans IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories, healthcare, railways, and metro infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information: www.blkashyap.com

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