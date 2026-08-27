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New Delhi [India], August 27: Every year, as the first clouds of June gather over Madhya Pradesh, thousands of homeowners and business owners across Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Ujjain quietly shelve their decision to go solar. "Baarish ka season hai, solar kaam nahi karega," they tell themselves. And just like that, another monsoon passes, another year of electricity bills piles up, and the decision gets pushed to "next summer."

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This article is for every person who has ever said that, because almost everything you believe about solar and monsoon is wrong.

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The Monsoon Misconception That Is Costing MP Households Thousands Every Year

Let us be direct. The single biggest barrier to solar adoption in Madhya Pradesh during June, July, and August is not money. It is not technology. It is not even government paperwork.

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It is a myth.

The myth that solar panels stop working when the sun goes behind the clouds. That monsoon makes solar panels useless. That installing solar before or during monsoon season is a waste of money.

At Ganit Solar, having installed over 10+ MW of solar capacity across 500+ residential, commercial, and industrial projects in Madhya Pradesh, we have seen this misconception delay solar decisions for thousands of families and businesses. And every delayed decision means more money paid to electricity companies month after month, year after year.

So let us settle this once and for all.

Myth #1: "Solar Panels Only Work in Direct Sunlight"

The Truth: Solar panels work on light, not just direct sunlight.

Modern solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are designed to capture a broad spectrum of light, including diffused light, the scattered light that fills the sky even on a completely overcast day. This is the same light that makes it possible for you to see clearly outdoors even when there is no sun visible.

On a heavily overcast monsoon day in Indore, a well-installed rooftop solar system typically generates between 30% to 50% of its peak capacity. On a partially cloudy day which describes most of the monsoon in Madhya Pradesh that number rises to 60% to 80%.

Think about what that means practically. If your 5 kW solar system generates 20 units on a clear summer day, it will still generate 10 to 16 units on a rainy monsoon day. Your electricity meter is still running backwards. Your savings are still happening.

Myth #2: "Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Is Too Heavy for Solar to Be Useful"

The Truth: MP receives an average of 300+ sunny days per year and even monsoon months have significant solar generation hours.

Let us look at the numbers for Indore specifically.

Madhya Pradesh falls in one of India's highest solar irradiance zones, with an average Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) of 5.5 to 6.0 kWh per square metre per day annually. Even during the peak monsoon months of July and August, Indore receives an average of 4 to 5 hours of usable solar irradiance per day when cloud cover, diffused light, and intermittent sunshine are all factored in together.

The monsoon in central India is not like the monsoon in Kerala or Assam; it does not rain continuously for weeks. Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, and Gwalior all experience intermittent rainfall, with significant dry and partially cloudy periods throughout the day. Solar panels continue generating power through all of it.

Myth #3: "Heavy Rain and Wind Will Damage My Solar Panels"

The Truth: Quality solar panels are specifically engineered to withstand extreme weather and monsoon rain actually helps them.

Every solar panel installed by Ganit Solar meets international manufacturing standards, including IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certifications. These panels are tested against hail impact, heavy rainfall, high winds, humidity, and temperature extremes before they ever reach a rooftop.

In fact, monsoon rain is one of the best things that can happen to your solar panels. Dust accumulation on panel surfaces is one of the leading causes of reduced solar output especially in cities like Indore where summer dust is significant. The monsoon effectively gives your panels a thorough, free wash, restoring them to near-peak efficiency. Many of our clients actually see a noticeable uptick in generation in the days following a good rainfall.

Ganit Solar's installations also include proper mounting structures designed for Indian weather conditions, including wind load calculations appropriate for Madhya Pradesh's geography. Your panels are not going anywhere.

Myth #4: "It Makes No Financial Sense to Install Solar Before or During Monsoon"

The Truth: Monsoon may actually be the smartest time to install for multiple reasons.

First, the financial logic. A solar system installed in July starts generating power immediately and even at 40-60% capacity during heavy monsoon days, that is still savings on your electricity bill from day one. By the time October arrives and MP gets back to clear skies, your system is fully commissioned, net metering is active, and you are already harvesting maximum power through the long, sunny post-monsoon months that follow.

Second, practical logic. Monsoon months are typically when solar installation teams have better availability, since demand from residential customers slows down due to the exact misconception this article is addressing. This often means faster installation timelines, better attention to your project, and smoother coordination with DISCOM for net meter connections.

Third, the subsidy logic. The Government of India's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana provides subsidies of up to Rs. 78,000 for residential solar installations. These subsidies do not come with a monsoon exclusion. Processing your application and installation during monsoon means you could be fully set up and subsidy-approved well before the next summer season begins with zero time wasted.

Myth #5: "Solar Is an Added Expense During Monsoon Because It Won't Produce Enough"

The Truth: Your electricity bill does not pause during monsoon so why should your savings?

This is the myth that perhaps costs people the most. The assumption that because solar generation is lower during monsoon, it somehow becomes a burden.

Consider this: your air conditioning, refrigerator, lights, fans, water pumps, and industrial machinery do not stop running in July. Your electricity bill from MPEB does not go down because it is raining. In fact, for many households and businesses, monsoon months see increased energy usage due to water heating, lighting needs during dark cloudy days, and reduced opportunity for natural ventilation.

Every unit of electricity that your solar system generates even at 50% of peak capacity is a unit you are not buying from the grid at Rs. 8 to Rs. 12 per unit. Over a 25-year system lifespan, those monsoon units add up to lakhs of rupees in savings.

An on-grid solar system from Ganit Solar, connected to the net metering infrastructure of MPEB, also allows any surplus units generated during sunny daytime hours to be exported to the grid, giving you credits that offset your nighttime consumption. Rain or shine, the economics of solar work in your favour.

Why Ganit Solar And Why Now

For over a decade, Ganitstar Engineering Pvt. Ltd. has been building Madhya Pradesh's solar infrastructure from the ground up. As an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified solar EPC company based in Indore, Ganit Solar has completed more than 500 rooftop and ground-mount solar projects across the state for homes, factories, cold storages, petrol pumps, hotels, and commercial buildings.

With 10 MW+ of installed capacity, Ganit Solar's portfolio includes landmark projects such as the 753 kWp installation for Khalsa Nutritious India Pvt. Ltd., a 186 kWp system at the International Swimming Pool IDA Indore, and commercial installations for clients including Hindustan Petroleum, Beryl Drugs, Guruji Products, and Nature Fresh Cold Storage all of which generate power every single month of the year, monsoon included.

What sets Ganit Solar apart is not just the scale of work, but the end-to-end commitment. From initial site assessment and system design to DISCOM approvals, government subsidy processing, installation, commissioning, and long-term Operations & Maintenance, Ganit Solar handles everything. There are no hidden charges, no middlemen, and no delays.

The team of experienced solar engineers designs every system for Madhya Pradesh's specific climate, ensuring that seasonal variation including monsoon is accounted for in both the technical design and the financial projections shared with clients.

The Bottom Line

Monsoon is not solar's enemy. Misinformation is.

Solar panels work in rain, in clouds, in diffused light, and in every kind of weather that Madhya Pradesh's monsoon can produce. The only thing that stops solar from saving you money during monsoon is the decision not to install it.

If you have been putting off your solar decision because of monsoon season, this is your sign to stop waiting. Every month of delay is a month of electricity bills that could have been savings.

Ganit Solar is currently offering free site visits and solar feasibility assessments for homeowners and businesses across Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, and surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh.

To book your free consultation, visit: ganitstar.com/solar-company-in-indore

Or reach us at: info@ganitstar.com

Office: Plot No. 32 & 35, Sinhasa IT Park, Dhar Road, Indore - 452013

Follow Ganit Solar: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube @ganitstarengineering

Ganit Solar is a division of Ganitstar Engineering Pvt. Ltd. an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified solar EPC company serving Madhya Pradesh since its inception. With 10 MW+ installed capacity and 200+ completed projects across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, Ganit Solar is Madhya Pradesh's trusted name in rooftop and ground-mount solar energy solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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