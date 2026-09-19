Baazex Launches "Explore More. Trade Smarter." Campaign as FSA-Licensed Broker Widens Access to 1,000+ Global Markets

VMPL

Mahe [Seychelles], September 19: Baazex, the online trading platform operated by BAZ Capital Markets Ltd, has rolled out a new global campaign, "Explore More. Trade Smarter," aimed at traders who want broader market access without the fee structures that typically come with it.

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The campaign lands as the platform continues expanding its footprint across forex, crypto, stocks, indices, commodities and ETFs. Through one account, clients can trade CFDs on more than 1,000 instruments spanning six asset classes, all from a single app.

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The timing is notable. Retail trading volumes across CFD markets have grown steadily over the past two years, and much of that growth has come from traders who want exposure to multiple asset classes without juggling several platforms or absorbing layered fees. Baazex is positioning itself directly at that gap.

Also, after having 7 years of global experience, we are now set to enter the Asian market India, Vietnam, Thailand, China and more .

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"The pricing model is the product, not a promotion," the company said in a statement, describing its approach to zero commissions on trades and no charges on deposits or withdrawals. New clients also receive a first trade covered up to $100, a feature the company frames as a way to let traders test the platform without upfront risk. Terms and conditions apply.

Baazex is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles under Securities Dealer's Licence number SD134. The company said client funds are held in segregated accounts at all times and kept separate from operating capital, a structure it presents as central to how it does business rather than a compliance formality.

The forex offering spans more than 50 major, minor and exotic currency pairs, trading nearly around the clock five days a week. The equities side covers over 500 stock CFDs drawn from major global exchanges, while cryptocurrency markets on the platform remain open continuously, seven days a week. Leverage varies by market, reaching as high as 1:5000 on forex and 1:200 on cryptocurrencies, figures the company pairs with repeated disclosures that leverage cuts both ways.

Traders can access the platform through the native Baazex app on iOS and Android, through a browser-based WebTrader, or through MetaTrader 5 for those who prefer the established third-party terminal. Funding options include bank transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller and USDT.

Risk management tools, including stop loss, take profit, pending orders, price alerts, negative balance protection and mini-sized positions starting at one percent of a standard lot, are available to every account rather than reserved for higher tiers. The company also runs an unlimited demo account funded with virtual money, along with trading guides and an economic calendar, aimed at traders who want to test strategies before committing real capital.

Alongside the campaign, Baazex is also expanding its Introducing Broker program, which pays partners monthly commissions for referred client activity. The company describes it as a way for partners to build a business alongside the platform rather than a one-time referral scheme.

The company reiterated its standard risk disclosure alongside the launch: CFDs are complex, leveraged instruments, and most retail investors lose money trading them. Baazex said this warning is built into its marketing and platform disclosures deliberately, arguing that traders who understand the downside tend to make better decisions and stay in the market longer.

BAZ Capital Markets Ltd is registered in Seychelles under company number 8430384-1, with its registered office at CT House, Office 9A, Providence, Mahé, Seychelles.

About Baazex

Baazex is an online trading brand operated by BAZ Capital Markets Ltd, licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (SD134). The platform gives clients access to CFDs across forex, crypto, stocks, indices, commodities and ETFs through a mobile app, WebTrader and MetaTrader 5.

Legal Disclaimer: BAZ Capital Markets Ltd is based in Seychelles, registered under number 8430384-1, and holds a Securities Dealer’s License (number SD134) from the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). Registered office: The Company’s registered office is situated at CT House, Office 9A, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles.

Trade Responsibly - All trading carries risk. To help you understand the risks involved we have put together a series of documents highlighting the risks and rewards related to trading. Read these documents available on our website.

For more information you can visit on website: baazex.com

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