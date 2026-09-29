BAB Markets Connects Global Markets Through Three Pillars: Transparency, Compliance and Security

India PR Distribution

Melbourne [Australia], September 29: International online trading service provider BAB Markets has established Transparency, Compliance and Security as the three long-term pillars of its development, turning its brand principles into operational standards that can be independently verified.

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Transparency: Know Where Your Orders Go

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Orders are processed through Straight-Through Processing (STP), meaning the platform does not act as the counterparty to clients' trades.

Compliance: Licensed in Three Jurisdictions, Subject to local regulation

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BAB MARKETS (PTY) LTD in Australia is regulated by ASIC (under AFSL 300776).

The South African entity of the same name is regulated by FSCA (under FSP 54530).

BAB Markets Ltd in Comoros is regulated by MISA (under Bfx2025149).

All three licenses are publicly verifiable.

Security: Protection for Client Funds and Accounts

Client funds are held fully segregated from operational funds.

Traders' funds are covered by up to USD 2 million in insurance.

Traders do not need to simply trust us. They only need to be able to verify us. License numbers can be checked, order routes can be traced, and the destination of funds can be clearly distinguished.

About BAB Markets

BAB was founded by an international team of financial professionals, traders, engineers, and compliance specialists from Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. Our team brings extensive experience in senior management at international brokerages, regulation and compliance (including ASIC-related experience), direct integration with liquidity providers (LPs), as well as quantitative strategy development and trading system architecture. Guided by our philosophy that "trading should be truly free," we are committed to building a trading environment that traders around the world can genuinely trust. Our vision is to create a truly global, cross-cultural, and cross-market trading ecosystem built on transparency, compliance, and security, where traders from every corner of the world can trade in a fair environment.

Company: BAB Markets

Contact: Eli Kang

Email: info@babmarkets.com

Website: https://babmarkets.com/

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