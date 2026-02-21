Baby Mehar Kaur Enters World Book of Records, UK as the Youngest to Answer 25 General Knowledge Questions

VMPL

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 21: In a proud and celebratory moment for the city and the state, Baby Mehar Kaur from Haldwani, Uttarakhand has been officially included in the prestigious World Book of Records. At the extraordinary age of just 1 year and 7 months, Mehar Kaur successfully answered 25 General Knowledge questions, demonstrating exceptional intelligence, remarkable memory power, and advanced cognitive abilities at such a tender age.

What makes Mehar's feat even more remarkable is the global significance of her record. Extensive searches across major record-keeping platforms and the internet show no documented record of any child younger than 1 year and 7 months achieving a similar milestone before this date. Her achievement has earned international recognition and admiration.

Mehar Kaur is the daughter of Dr. Harleen Kaur and Dr. Gurraunaq Singh, who expressed immense joy and gratitude for their daughter's global recognition. According to her parents, Mehar showed signs of strong observation skills and quick grasping ability from a very early age. With continuous encouragement and a nurturing learning environment at home, her natural brilliance blossomed into this historic accomplishment.

Congratulating the young achiever, Santosh Shukla, CEO of World Book of Records, extended his heartfelt wishes and appreciated the extraordinary talent displayed at such a young age. He remarked that such milestones highlight the limitless potential of young minds when guided with care and positivity.

Virendra Sharma, five-time Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom and senior leader of the Labour Party, also conveyed his congratulations and applauded the remarkable achievement that has brought pride not only to India but to the global community. Adding to the recognition, Wilhelm Jezler and Poonam Jezler, Zurich, Switzerland-based patrons of the World Book of Records, extended their blessings and best wishes to Baby Mehar Kaur for a bright and successful future. They awarded the child prodigy with an official certificate at the World Book of Records Summit & Awards held on 9th February 2026 at Indore.

The entire Haldwani community and well-wishers across Uttarakhand have expressed immense pride in the young prodigy. Baby Mehar Kaur's achievement stands as a shining example that age is no barrier to excellence, and with proper encouragement and support, extraordinary milestones can be achieved even in early childhood. Her remarkable success has placed Haldwani on the international map and serves as an inspiration for parents and children alike.

