BabyOrgano 2.0: Ayurveda Brand Reinvents Its Identity to Speak to India’s New-Age Parents

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: BabyOrgano, an Ayurveda-led children’s wellness brand trusted by 2M+ parents across India, has unveiled BabyOrgano 2.0, a new chapter that brings together a refreshed identity, redesigned packaging, a new mascot and a sharper focus on how today’s parents approach children’s wellness.

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The evolution comes as parents increasingly read labels, research ingredients and move towards preventive wellness, while also looking for Ayurvedic solutions that fit more naturally into modern family routines. BabyOrgano says the new identity is designed to reflect this shift and its ambition to reach more families, including fathers and caregivers.

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Founded by Riddhi Sharma as a mother-led idea, BabyOrgano’s new positioning, “Grounded in Ayurveda. Guided by Science,” aims to bring traditional Ayurvedic principles into everyday wellness while giving parents greater clarity around products and ingredients.

Riddhi Sharma, Founder, BabyOrgano, said that “BabyOrgano 2.0 is our way of growing up alongside the families who have trusted us. Our look, our voice and the way we reach families have evolved, but our promise remains the same. Our next phase is about making Ayurveda, grounded in tradition and guided by science, a simple part of every family's routine, in India and beyond.”

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Ripul Sharma, Co-founder, BabyOrgano, said that “Our current journey represents a critical pivot in our operational and business strategy. As we scale from serving our existing 2 million parents to targeting deeper penetration across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, building a unified, scalable, and intuitive brand identity became imperative. Introducing 'Oru' isn't just about a visual refresh - it's an operational anchor for the brand's long-term intellectual property, expanding into educational content, and merchandise."

"Simultaneously, our focus on co-parenting opens up a broader, inclusive target audience - bringing fathers actively into the purchasing funnel and doubling our target addressable market.”

At the centre of the new identity is Oru [brand mascot], a friendly tortoise who will appear across the brand’s logo, packaging, digital platforms and upcoming consumer experiences. Representing protection, longevity and steady growth, Oru is also being developed into a larger children-focused brand property through Oru’s World, educational content and merchandise.

BabyOrgano has also overhauled its packaging across four categories - Immunity, Nutrition, Relief & Care, and Daily Care - with a colour-coded system designed to make product discovery easier for parents. The brand’s portfolio currently spans 25+ products across wellness, personal care and nutrition.

The brand’s evolution extends beyond its visual identity. BabyOrgano launched its first official brand film around equal co-parenting, reflecting its belief that raising a healthy child is a shared responsibility. The film is intended to open a larger platform around modern parenting and the changing dynamics of family life.

BabyOrgano will now focus on expanding its presence across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, introducing new products, strengthening digital and marketplace channels, and taking its wellness conversation into communities through Oru Wellness Camps and Swarnaprashan Camps with schools.

With BabyOrgano 2.0, the brand steps into its next growth phase building the brand identity around a simple idea: making Ayurveda more modern, transparent and relevant to the way Indian families think about children’s health today.

About BabyOrgano

BabyOrgano is an Ayurveda-led children’s wellness brand offering 25+ products across wellness, personal care and nutrition. Founded by Riddhi Sharma, the brand focuses on bringing Ayurvedic principles and clean ingredients into everyday family routines and is trusted by 2M+ parents across India.

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