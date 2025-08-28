DT
Bacancy to Revolutionize India's E-Mobility with the Launch of Its New B2B EV Charging Dispenser

ANI
Updated At : 04:30 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Bacancy Systems is revolutionizing large-scale EV charging with the launch of its 1.92 MW distributed charging system, a flexible, efficient, and scalable solution. At the core of the solution is a central dispenser unit that supports up to 6 dual-gun splitter units. Featuring real-time load balancing, robust protection mechanisms, and dynamic power allocation in 40 kW increments, the system optimises energy use while ensuring reliable performance.

Headquartered in Gujarat, India, Bacancy Systems has built a strong reputation in engineering and e-mobility innovation. Its portfolio spans AC and DC charger controllers, EV simulators (CCS2, Type 6, GB/T), battery management systems, and turnkey solutions. The new 1.92 MW system further reinforces Bacancy's commitment to enabling sustainable transportation through intelligent charging technologies.

"We engineered this system to solve the real-world challenges faced by fleet operators," said Krunal Patel, Co-founder of Bacancy Systems. "Our distributed design simplifies infrastructure, reduces costs, and allows businesses to scale their charging networks with their operations."

As the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in heavy-duty applications, accelerates under government-driven initiatives, the demand for cost-effective, space-efficient, and scalable charging infrastructure has never been greater. Unlike oversized dual-output chargers, Bacancy's distributed system centralises power delivery and dynamically distributes it across multiple splitter units, reducing infrastructure strain while maximising operational efficiency.

Key Features of Bacancy's Distributed Charging System

* High-Capacity Performance: A 1.92 MW central dispenser delivers consistent, balanced power across multiple EVs.

* Scalability: One dispenser supports up to 06 dual-gun splitter units, enabling expansion as demand grows.

* Modular Design: Adaptable architecture for depots, fleets, and public hubs without major infrastructure changes.

* Dynamic Power Management: Allocation in 40 kW increments ensures precise, efficient energy use and system protection.

* Rapid Deployment: Pre-engineered design enables faster rollout compared to conventional systems.

* Space Optimisation: Ceiling-mounted splitter units free up ground space, ideal for high-density environments.

With the launch of their EV dispenser, Bacancy Systems continues to drive the future of sustainable, reliable, and intelligent EV charging infrastructure. The company also confirms that a higher-rated dispenser with Air Cool as well as a Liquid Cool option will be introduced as soon as sufficient demand emerges.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

