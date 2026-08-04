Back Where it Began: Provogue Reunites with Fardeen Khan for 'OGs Ka Comeback'

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Provogue, one of India's most-loved fashion brands, today announced the launch of 'OGs Ka Comeback', a digital campaign that reunites the label with actor Fardeen Khan, the face who helped define an era for the brand. Few brand-ambassador partnerships from the early 2000s are remembered as fondly as Provogue and Fardeen Khan. Khan's effortless style and Provogue's contemporary attitude became one of Indian fashion's most recognisable collaborations. Nearly two decades later, the partnership returns as the relaunched brand begins its next chapter.

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The campaign unfolds over three films, each presenting a different shade of Fardeen Khan. In the first, his earnest young team briefs him on what Gen Z considers stylish, only to discover that some things never really go out of style. In the second, Khan reflects on a partnership that shaped an era while looking ahead to a new chapter. The third is a playful, innuendo-led teaser crafted to keep audiences guessing. Together, the films reintroduce one of Indian advertising's most recognisable brand partnerships to a new generation of consumers and will be released across digital platforms, in keeping with Provogue's digitally native approach.

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'OGs Ka Comeback' bridges Provogue's legacy with its future, reconnecting the brand with those who grew up with it while introducing it to a new generation through its renewed focus on travel, luggage and lifestyle.

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9QoBTGEvCE

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Speaking on the campaign, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue, said, "For an entire generation, Fardeen and Provogue were inseparable; he didn't just endorse the brand, he embodied its attitude. When we acquired the Provogue brand, one thing became immediately clear: if we were going to write its next chapter, it had to begin with the person who had become such an important part of its story. There was no better way to honour that legacy than to bring the original duo back together. 'OGs Ka Comeback' connects the Provogue people remember with the Provogue we are building, reimagined for a new generation while staying true to the attitude it was born with. Going forward, we are committed to aggressive expansion across lifestyle categories, strengthening our travel and luggage presence while entering adjacent segments. Our vision is to make Provogue the most digitally native lifestyle brand in India, fusing timeless attitude with contemporary relevance."

Commenting on the collaboration, Fardeen Khan said, "Life has a way of bringing the right people and journeys back into your life. After nearly two decades, reuniting with Provogue feels both familiar and completely new. Time has changed us both, and that's what makes this partnership so meaningful. It's not about recreating the past, but it's about taking everything we've learnt and beginning a new chapter together. I'm genuinely happy to be back and excited to write this new chapter together. Some journeys deserve another chapter. You don't go back to where you were. You come back as who you've become."

The campaign follows a milestone first year for the relaunched Provogue, during which the brand entered the travel and luggage category with a fashion-first proposition. Its portfolio spans trolley bags, backpacks and travel essentials designed for everyday style, available across major e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, as well as the brand's own D2C website. While anchored in travel and luggage, Provogue's roadmap extends purposefully into adjacent lifestyle categories, with 'OGs Ka Comeback' setting the stage for the brand's next phase of growth.

Audiences can watch the films on Provogue's YouTube channel, Instagram and other digital platforms.

About Provogue

Provogue is one of India's most recognised fashion brands. Originally established as a pioneer of contemporary menswear and youth fashion, the brand was relaunched in 2025 under new promoter ownership and has since expanded into the luggage and travel category with a fashion-led, digitally native business model. Today, Provogue products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Zepto and through the brand's own D2C platform.

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