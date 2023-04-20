Backed by Tatas, JLR to invest £15 bn in Europe

PTI

London/Gaydon, April 19

UK-based Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) luxury carmaker on Wednesday announced a major investment plan of £15 billion over five years, backed up by a Gigafactory planned by Indian parent company Tata Group in Europe.

JLR Chief Executive Adrian Mardell confirmed plans for the company’s plant in Halewood, north-west England, to become an all-electric production facility as he reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to the Reimagine strategy, which will reposition the luxury car manufacturer as an electric-first company by 2030.

He also revealed that Jaguar Land Rover would be the anchor customer of the Tata Group’s proposed Gigafactory, an announcement related to which he said is “hopefully imminent”.