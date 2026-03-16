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Home / Business / Backward supply integration to trigger valuation re-rating post demerger: InGovern on UPL Global

Backward supply integration to trigger valuation re-rating post demerger: InGovern on UPL Global

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ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Proxy Firm InGovern notes that UPL's integrated crop protection platform - UPL Global emerges as among the largest listed global crop protection pure-plays by revenue, leveraging consolidated global and Indian scale in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and biosolutions.

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It highlighted UPL Global's backend moat that assured supply from UPL Limited's Superform manufacturing, R&D integration, and specialty chemicals. This ensures cost reliability and supply chain resilience that its peers lack.

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The report added "UPL Limited's strategic reorganization represents a definitive move to unlock trapped value. It provides shareholders with direct, proportional ownership of a global crop protection leader while maintaining the manufacturing moat that drives margin sustainability."

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Proxy advisory firm InGovern said the proposed reorganisation is the "fastest and cleanest" route compared with IPOs or vertical splits, as it consolidates the Crop Protection business under a single listed entity without dilution, hidden minorities or lost linkages. The report said pure-play platforms would allow independent capex and strategy and help the company access specialised sector funds. It added that recent Indian demergers demonstrate that simplified pure-play structures consistently generate superior shareholder returns by eliminating conglomerate discounts and enabling focused strategies.

On governance, InGovern said the pure-play entities would retain about 50% independent directors with no board overlap between the holding company and the pure-play unit, reducing conflicts of interest. It added that promoter family entity Upswing Trust would shift from roughly a 37% stake in UPL Ltd to a 16.78% direct public stake in UPL Global, with only one non-executive director nomination right, preserving board independence at above 50%. The promoter group has also voluntarily agreed to an 18-month lock-in on its UPL Global stake post-listing, exceeding regulatory minimums.

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The regulatory process for the scheme of arrangement is expected to take 12-15 months, with a record date for the demerger set after NCLT approval, which is expected in the second quarter of fiscal 2027. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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