Bad loans fall to 10-year low: RBI

New Delhi, June 28

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) continued its downtrend trend and fell to a 10-year low of 3.9% in March 2023 and the net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio declined to 1%, said the Reserve Bank of India in its latest Financial Stability Report released on Wednesday.

The banks also bolstered their capital base, with the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio at historical highs of 17.1% and 13.9%, respectively, in March 2023 and have steadily enhanced their returns on assets and returns on equity. Led by strong growth in net interest income and significant reduction in provisions, the profit after tax of SCBs registered a growth of 38.4% in FY23.