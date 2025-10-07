Badaa Karara Pudna -- A Punjabi Celebration of Sisterhood, Releasing Worldwide on 7th November 2025

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7: After redefining Marathi cinema with the 2023 blockbuster Baipan Bhari Deva, Badaa Karara Pudna marks a bold new chapter in Punjabi cinema. The film is driven by the vision, cultural insight and cinematic ambition of producer Madhuri Bhosale of EmVeeBee Media (P) Ltd, whose storytelling journey continues to transcend languages, regions and audiences.

Advertisement

The makers set social media abuzz today with the poster of their upcoming emotional family entertainer Badaa Karara Pudna. The film is a vibrant celebration of womanhood, strength, family bonds and the rich cultural spirit of Punjab, set against the multicultural backdrop of London.

Advertisement

The film is helmed by acclaimed director Parveen Kumar (Ni Main Saas Kuttni, Darra), written by Aman Sidhu, and features soulful Punjabi folk music composed by Gurmeet Singh. It brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Upasana Singh, Kulraj Randhawa, Sheeba, Raj Dhaliwal, Manat Singh and Kamaljeet Neeru.

Set in London, the story follows six estranged sisters who are brought together by fate for an unexpected giddha competition. What begins as a nostalgic reunion turns into a heartfelt journey of rediscovery, resilience and unity as the sisters confront personal differences, rekindle lost bonds and find strength in one another.

Advertisement

The poster beautifully captures this emotional and cultural essence. It offers a glimpse into the film's grand scale, authentic Punjabi folk music, traditional dance sequences and universally resonant storytelling that promises to connect with audiences across geographies.

Badaa Karara Pudna will release worldwide on 7th November 2025. At its heart, the film reflects Madhuri Bhosale's unwavering belief in stories that celebrate emotion, culture and the indomitable spirit of women, bringing Punjabi sisterhood to life on a global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)