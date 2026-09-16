Badal Raja Company Marks 24 Years, Crosses 600 Weddings Across 25 Countries

Rs Founded by brothers Badal and Raja Jain in 2002, the New Delhi-based photography and filmmaking company has grown alongside India’s rapidly evolving luxury wedding market.

New Delhi, India: India’s luxury wedding industry has undergone a significant transformation over the past two decades, with photography and filmmaking evolving from conventional documentation into an increasingly sophisticated part of the wedding experience. Marking 24 years in the sector, Badal Raja Company, founded by brothers Badal and Raja Jain, has documented more than 600 weddings across 25 countries, establishing a presence in India’s luxury wedding and visual storytelling space.

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Founded in 2002, the New Delhi-based company entered the wedding industry at a time when wedding photography was largely centred around posed portraits, ceremonial photographs and traditional video documentation. The brothers brought a documentary and broadcast filmmaking sensibility to the category, focusing on observation, timing and authentic moments rather than staged imagery.

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Their approach was shaped by an early exposure to filmmaking. Sons of a filmmaker, Badal and Raja began assisting their father’s production team at the ages of 12 and 13 while still in school. Their formative years in broadcast included associations with BBC, NDTV, CNN, APTV and Doordarshan, including work connected with The World This Week with Prannoy Roy. This experience introduced them to a style of visual storytelling built around anticipating moments and capturing them as they unfold.

A 2002 introduction to Delhi-based wedding planner Meher Sarid brought the brothers into the wedding industry. As the category evolved, Badal Raja Company became one of the early Indian wedding studios to adopt a more cinematic approach to filmmaking. In 2005, the company was among the early names in India to use Sony CineAlta cameras for wedding filmmaking, bringing professional cinema technology and visual techniques into a market traditionally dominated by conventional wedding videos.

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Over the years, the company has expanded its work across 25 countries and more than 600 weddings, working with prominent business families, celebrities and royalty, including the Hindujas, Mittals, Esha Deol and Shree Arvind Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur, among others. Its portfolio has also expanded beyond weddings to include fashion and corporate filmmaking, while its work has been featured in publications including Vogue Weddings, Forbes India and The Wall Street Journal.

The company’s growth comes against the backdrop of a wider shift in India’s luxury wedding market. As weddings have become increasingly global, elaborate and production-led, demand for specialised photography and filmmaking has grown alongside the broader wedding ecosystem. Cinematic films, candid photography and editorial-style visual narratives have increasingly become part of how families document and present their celebrations.

For Badal and Raja, operating within this high-profile segment has also made privacy and discretion an important part of the business. “Having shot the weddings of Bollywood celebrities like Esha Deol and billionaires like the Hindujas and even royalties like Shree Arvind Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur, it is imperative that we respect and guard their privacy the most,” says Raja Jain.

The company continues to build on its documentary-led philosophy while adapting to the changing expectations of the luxury wedding market. Its work today sits at the intersection of cinematography, photography, storytelling and large-scale wedding production, reflecting how the role of visual documentation has evolved within India’s wedding industry.

About Badal Raja Company Founded in 2002 by brothers Badal and Raja Jain, Badal Raja Company is a New Delhi-based photography and filmmaking house specialising in luxury weddings, cinematic films, candid photography and visual storytelling. With 24 years of experience, the company has documented more than 600 weddings across 25 countries and has also undertaken assignments across fashion and corporate filmmaking. Its work has been featured in leading publications including Vogue Weddings, Forbes India and The Wall Street Journal, among others.

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