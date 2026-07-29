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Home / Business / Baheti Recycling Industries reports 89% revenue growth in Q1 FY27

Baheti Recycling Industries reports 89% revenue growth in Q1 FY27

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 29: Baheti Recycling Industries Limited (NSE: BAHETI), a leading player in aluminium recycling and the manufacture of aluminium alloys and de-ox alloys, reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, with net revenue rising 88.90% year-on-year to Rs. 253.94 crore, driven by robust demand across its core aluminium recycling business.

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The company had reported net revenue of Rs. 134.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Alloy ingots remained the largest revenue contributor during the quarter, generating revenue of Rs. 149.27 crore, while the De-Ox segment contributed Rs. 63.87 crore. During the quarter, Baheti Recycling Industries also commenced commercial sales of copper alloy ingots, its new value-added product segment, which contributed Rs. 4.72 crore in revenue. The performance was supported by healthy demand, an improved product mix and efficient operational execution across its facilities.

Commenting on the performance, Yash Shah, Managing Director of Baheti Recycling Industries Limited, said, "We have commenced FY27 on a strong note with robust growth across our core business segments. The encouraging performance reflects sustained demand for recycled aluminium products, improved operational efficiencies and the expansion of our product portfolio. We remain focused on expanding our manufacturing capabilities, increasing the contribution of value-added products and capitalising on the growing demand for sustainable recycled metals."

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Baheti Recycling Industries continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the aluminium recycling industry and remains committed to supporting the circular economy by converting metal scrap into high-quality recycled products that cater to diverse industrial applications.

Baheti Recycling Industries has operations across 12 states and union territories and also serves customers in international markets including Japan, Canada, the US, China, Hong Kong, the UAE and Taiwan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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