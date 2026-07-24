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Home / Business / Bahuda Yatra at Jindal Nagar Angul Witnesses Large Gathering of Devotees

Bahuda Yatra at Jindal Nagar Angul Witnesses Large Gathering of Devotees

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ANI
Updated At : 06:19 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Jindal Steel Ltd

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Angul (Odisha) [India], July 24: Devboomi, Jindal Nagar resonated with spiritual fervor today as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the sacred Bahuda Yatra. The festival marks the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

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Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, led the holy procession as the Prime Servitor. He was accompanied by his mother and MLA-Hisar (Haryana) Smt. Savitri Jindal, wife Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the Jindal Foundation, daughter Ms. Yashasvini Jindal, and the son-in-law Mr. Shashwat Somani.

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Under the guidance of temple priests, the family performed traditional Bahuda Yatra rituals aligned with the sacred customs of Puri's Sri Khetra. Following the rituals, they joined thousands of employees, their families, and local community members in pulling the sacred chariots.

"I am thankful to Lord Jagannath for blessing my family and me with the opportunity to participate in the sacred Bahuda Yatra along with the employees, their families, and the local community at Jindal Nagar," said Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel. "We pray to the Lord for the happiness, good health, peace, and prosperity of every individual. May His divine blessings continue to guide us all, Jai Jagannath!"

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Mr. Jindal also highlighted ongoing community outreach initiatives, noting that the Jindal Foundation's Prasad Seva centers in Puri are operating round the clock during the Rath Yatra festivities to provide free, wholesome meals and essential support to visiting pilgrims. For over a decade, the Jindal Foundation's Rath Yatra Seva initiative has served lakhs of devotees from Rath Yatra through Suna Besha, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to community service, faith, and compassionate care.

For further information, please contact Media Relations at:

Prashant Kumar Hota , +919777443999; prashanta.hota@jindalsteel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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