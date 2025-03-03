DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp showed mixed results in February

Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp showed mixed results in February

In February, leading players in India's automotive sector reported mixed results across their sales performance.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): In February, leading players in India's automotive sector reported mixed results across their sales performance. Bajaj Auto posted total sales of 3.52 lakh units, marking a 2 per cent increase compared to 3.46 lakh units in the same month last year.

The company saw a decline in its domestic sales, down 11 per cent at 1.83 lakh units, compared to 2.07 lakh units in February 2024.

On a positive note, Bajaj Auto's exports saw a 2 per cent rise, with sales reaching 1.68 lakh units, up from 1.40 lakh units YoY.

Advertisement

Ashok Leyland reported sales of 17,903 units, which reflects a 2 per cent increase compared to 17,632 units sold in February 2024. The company's M&HCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) segment, however, experienced a slight dip, with sales down 0.4 per cent to 11,486 units from 11,537 units YoY.

Eicher Motors saw a strong performance in its VECV (Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles) segment, with total sales of 8,092 units, up 9.1 per cent from 7,424 units in February 2024. Domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses also improved by 6.2 per cent, reaching 7,357 units, compared to 6,930 units sold in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Overall, while Bajaj Auto faced challenges in its domestic market, both Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors showed resilience, particularly in the commercial vehicle space.

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 3.88 lakh units in February 2025. The company dispatched 357,296 units in the domestic market, as per the data released by the company.

The company's global sales grew 33 per cent in February 2025 compared to the same month last year, with over 30,000 units dispatched. This marks the third consecutive month that the company has surpassed 30,000 units in global sales. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper