Bajaj Auto reports Rs 1,936 cr PAT in Q4

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 35% increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,936 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, riding on the back of robust sales. Revenue from operations rose by 29% to Rs 11,485 crore in Q4.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake