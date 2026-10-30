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Home / Business / Bajaj Broking Introduces Commodity Trading with Tools for Analysis, Execution and Price Tracking

Bajaj Broking Introduces Commodity Trading with Tools for Analysis, Execution and Price Tracking

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ANI
Updated At : 03:57 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Bajaj Broking has added commodity trading to its digital platforms, expanding the range of markets available to its customers. The segment covers precious metals, energy, base metals and select agricultural commodities, with standard and mini contracts available across select categories.

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The offering includes contracts such as gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, copper, aluminium, lead and zinc, alongside select agricultural commodities such as Kapas, cardamom and mentha oil. The availability of different contract sizes across select commodities gives users a choice of instruments based on their trading requirements.

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The platform also offers a commodity options chain with Greeks, which provide measures of an option's sensitivity to factors such as changes in the underlying price, volatility and time to expiry. Basket orders allow users to group multiple orders within a single basket for submission through the platform, simplifying the process of placing multiple orders.

For order placement, users can select intraday and normal product types, subject to the applicable contract and margin requirements. The platform also supports Good Till Triggered (GTT) orders, which initiate an order when specified trigger conditions are met. Execution remains subject to the applicable order conditions and market availability. Commodity price alerts enable users to receive notifications when selected price levels are reached.

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The offering is supported by real-time market data and charts, enabling users to track prices and place orders from one screen. Brokerage and statutory charges are also displayed upfront, providing visibility into applicable trading costs.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Broking Spokesperson said, “With the launch of our Commodities segment, we are broadening the range of markets accessible through Bajaj Broking while bringing together features for options analysis, order execution and price monitoring. Our focus remains on building a technology-led trading platform that combines market access with useful functionality and greater visibility into trading costs.”

The launch marks a further expansion of Bajaj Broking’s trading offering, bringing a broader set of commodity contracts and supporting tools within its digital platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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