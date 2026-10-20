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Home / Business / Bajaj Broking Launches Algorithmic Trading Platform, Bringing Strategy Creation and Automated Execution Together

Bajaj Broking Launches Algorithmic Trading Platform, Bringing Strategy Creation and Automated Execution Together

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ANI
Updated At : 01:49 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Bajaj Broking, a full-service stockbroker, today announced the launch of its algorithmic trading platform, enabling users to access ready-made, exchange-registered strategies or build customised trading strategies using a range of technical indicators and predefined trading conditions.

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The platform brings strategy discovery, customisation, automated execution and trade monitoring into a single interface. users can explore available strategies, review their objectives, risk profile and margin requirements, and choose to subscribe based on their individual preferences and risk considerations.

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For users looking to build their own strategies, the platform offers a strategy builder with configurable indicators, entry and exit conditions, execution parameters and position sizing. Users can define parameters such as trading direction, operating hours and trading days, and configure target, stop-loss and trailing stop-loss mechanisms in line with their strategy requirements.

Risk management is integrated into the platform through configurable controls at both strategy and account levels. Users can set maximum profit and loss thresholds, limit the number of trades for a strategy, and pause individual strategies or stop algorithmic trading through a dedicated stop control. The platform also provides a consolidated view of open positions, pending orders, trade history, execution details and strategy signals, enabling users to monitor activity and execution status.

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Ready-made strategies include exchange-registered black-box strategies offered by SEBI-registered Research Analysts, while customised strategies are built using exchange-registered white-box indicators. Strategy information, applicable disclosures and consent requirements are presented as part of the subscription process.

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Misra, Chief Technology Officer, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, said, "With this launch, we are expanding the range of tools available to users to participate in the markets with greater flexibility and control. By bringing ready-made strategies and custom strategy-building capabilities alongside risk management and trade monitoring, we aim to make rule-based trading more accessible, with clear visibility of their strategies' activity and execution. Our focus remains on building technology-led solutions with transparency and informed decision-making at the core of the experience."

The launch marks another step in Bajaj Broking's continued investment in its digital trading capabilities, supporting a more structured approach to market participation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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