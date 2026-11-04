Bajaj family releases special tribute film celebrating the 137th birth anniversary of Shri Jamnalal Bajaj

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: A tribute by the family's third, fourth and fifth generations honours the visionary industrialist, freedom fighter and philanthropist whose nation-first philosophy continues to guide the Bajaj Group in its 100th year in business.

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Commemorating the 137th birth anniversary of its founder and patriarch, Shri Jamnalal Bajaj, the Bajaj family, led by Shri Shishir Bajaj, has released a special tribute film on the official Bajaj Group YouTube channel, celebrating his extraordinary life, values and enduring contribution to India's freedom movement, industrial development and social transformation.

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Featuring reflections from the family's third, fourth and fifth generations - Shri Shishir Bajaj, Shri Kushagra Nayan Bajaj, Shri Apoorv Bajaj and Ms. Anandamayi Bajaj, the film revisits Jamnalalji's remarkable journey as a freedom fighter, pioneering industrialist, social reformer and philanthropist.

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A close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, who fondly regarded him as his 'fifth son', Jamnalalji championed swadeshi, khadi, women empowerment, social equality and economic self-reliance. The film captures his association with Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the freedom movement, including the historic role of Bajajwadi in Wardha, which became an important meeting place for the country's national leadership.

A firm believer that political freedom must be accompanied by economic independence, Jamnalalji established Hindustan Sugar Mills in 1931 at Golagokarannath, Uttar Pradesh, with the vision of strengthening domestic sugar production and reducing dependence on foreign imports. This enterprise subsequently evolved into Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited. The family's entrepreneurial journey also extended into consumer care through Deccan Ayurvedashram Pharmacy, established in Hyderabad in 1930, which eventually evolved into Bajaj Consumer Care.

Carrying forward this legacy of nation-building through enterprise, the Group subsequently expanded into power generation through Bajaj Energy in 2011. Today, under the leadership of Shri Kushagra Nayan Bajaj, the Group is also exploring opportunities in emerging energy sectors, including nuclear power, reflecting its continued commitment to India's evolving infrastructure and energy needs.

Through archival photographs, historical narratives and personal reflections, the film celebrates a philosophy that transcends generations: that wealth is a responsibility, business must serve a larger purpose, and national interest must always come first.

The tribute is a reaffirmation of Jamnalalji's timeless belief that the true measure of a legacy lies not merely in what one builds, but in what one gives back to the nation.

Watch the commemorative film:

https://youtu.be/zxSrXpXhC04

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