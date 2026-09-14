Bajaj Finance Explains How Gold Loan Interest Rates, Tenure and Online Calculators Work Together

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Bajaj Finance outlined how borrowers can better plan their gold loan applications by understanding applicable interest rates, repayment tenure, and the role of its online calculators. With a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan, borrowers can access funds from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore against eligible gold jewellery, ornaments, and coins. The loan amount is subject to gold valuation, applicable Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits, and eligibility requirements.

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Understanding gold loan interest rate

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Bajaj Finance Gold Loan allows eligible borrowers to pledge gold jewellery, ornaments and coins to access funds for planned or urgent financial needs. The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan interest rate starts at just 9.50% per annum. The applicable rate directly affects the interest payable over the selected loan period, so borrowers are advised to check the rate before finalising their loan amount and repayment tenure. Processing fees and other applicable charges should also be reviewed as part of the overall borrowing cost.

How does the repayment tenure work?

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The repayment tenure determines how long borrowers have to repay the loan under the applicable repayment plan. Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offers repayment tenure starting from 1 day and going up to 12 months for interest-servicing plans. The applicable tenure may vary depending on the repayment arrangement selected. Choosing a suitable tenure can help borrowers align their repayments with their financial situation.

How to use a gold loan calculator

The online gold loan calculator offered by Bajaj Finance Gold Loan helps borrowers estimate their interest repayment before applying.

Step 1: Enter the loan amount

Enter the amount you are planning to borrow.

Step 2: Enter the interest rate

Add the applicable gold loan interest rate to calculate the estimated interest payable.

Step 3: Select the repayment tenure

Choose the preferred tenure based on the available repayment options.

Step 4: Review the estimate

The calculator provides an indicative interest repayment based on the details entered.

Step 5: Check the potential loan amount separately

Borrowers looking to estimate how much their eligible gold may support can use the Bajaj Finance’s gold rate calculator. The final loan amount depends on the assessed gold purity, eligible weight, applicable LTV and prescribed valuation methodology.

Step 6: Complete the gold valuation

The final loan amount is confirmed only after the lender physically assesses the pledged gold and completes the required eligibility and valuation checks.

Why use the calculator first?

- It helps estimate interest repayment before applying.

- It allows borrowers to compare different loan amounts and tenures.

- It gives a clearer idea of the expected repayment commitment.

- It can be accessed online using a mobile phone or computer.

Things to keep in mind

- The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan interest rate applicable to a borrower may vary within the stated range.

- Calculator results are indicative and should be used for planning purposes.

- The gold loan calculator estimates interest repayment, while the gold rate calculator can help estimate the potential loan amount.

- The final loan amount depends on eligible gold weight, purity, applicable LTV and valuation.

- Bajaj Finance considers the lower of the previous day's closing price or the 30-day average closing price for the relevant gold purity, as published by IBJA or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange.

- Applicable processing fees and other charges should be checked separately.

A Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offer can be easier to plan when borrowers understand the applicable interest rate, available tenure and the purpose of each calculator. Checking these details before applying can provide a clearer view of the possible repayment commitment and help borrowers approach the loan process with better information.

T&C Apply.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

For more information, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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