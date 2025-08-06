Bajaj Finance Launches Prime Loan Festival: Exciting Offers on Personal Loan

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Bajaj Finance Ltd., one of India's leading financial services providers, has launched the Prime Loan Festival, offering customers a unique opportunity to avail a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan with exciting added benefits. For a limited period, eligible customers applying for a personal loan will receive a free Bajaj Prime Membership and an Amazon voucher worth Rs. 200, making it the ideal time to fund life's big needs with ease and extra value.

This limited-time campaign aims to make getting a personal loan more rewarding than ever, while also providing quick access to funds with simple eligibility, minimal paperwork, and fully digital processing.

Advertisement

What is the Bajaj Finance Prime Loan Festival?

The Prime Loan Festival is a special campaign where borrowers not only enjoy competitive interest rates and quick disbursal but also get free access to Bajaj Prime Membership. In addition, they are rewarded with a Rs. 200 Amazon voucher upon loan disbursal, adding a little extra joy to the borrowing experience.

Advertisement

This exclusive offer is available for a limited time only and can be availed by applying through the official Bajaj Finserv website or app. Customers can also visit the respective branch to apply for the personal loan.

Why Choose Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan?

Bajaj Finance has long been a trusted name in the personal loan segment, offering unsecured loans with easy terms and transparent processes. Here's why borrowers prefer it:

* High loan amounts, up to Rs. 55 lakh

* Instant online approval depending on eligibility

* Funds disbursed within 24 hours*

* Flexible repayment tenure ranging from 12 months to 96 months

* Minimal documentation required

* No collateral needed

With the Prime Loan Festival, these benefits are now bundled with added value through the free Prime Membership and shopping voucher, enhancing the overall experience.

Bajaj Prime Membership - What's in it for customers?

Bajaj Prime offers an exclusive membership program through which customers get rewarded with cashbacks for payments and purchases on your favourite brands.

They can enjoy access to a diverse array of welcome benefits, including subscriptions, 30+ brand vouchers, and offers on a variety of brands across multiple categories. This membership is usually available at a nominal cost, but under the Prime Loan Festival, eligible borrowers get it absolutely free.

Using the Personal Loan EMI Calculator for Smart Planning

To make the borrowing journey even smoother, customers are encouraged to use the personal loan EMI calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website. This handy tool helps to:

* Estimate the monthly EMI based on loan amount, interest rate, and tenure

* Understand how the repayment plan will look in advance

* Choose a comfortable EMI that fits customers' monthly budgets

With this clarity, individuals can make informed financial decisions and avoid surprises later.

How to Apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan During the Prime Loan Festival

Applying is simple and takes only a few minutes:

1. Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website or app

2. Enter the mobile number and OTP to check for pre-approved offers

3. Submit the online application and documents

4. Based on the eligibility and documents, the application will be approved, and funds will be disbursed.

Once your loan is disbursed, customers will receive their free Bajaj Finserv Prime Membership and Rs. 200 Amazon voucher.

Final Word: Borrow Smarter, Celebrate Bigger

With rising expenses and increasing lifestyle needs, having access to instant personal financing can be a game-changer. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, now enhanced with the Prime Loan Festival benefits, offers a smart and rewarding way to manage urgent and planned expenses alike.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)