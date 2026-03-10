Bajaj Finance Makes Smart Borrowing Accessible with Personalised Loan Solutions and Attractive Interest Rates

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Finance, one of India’s most trusted non-banking financial companies, is making it easier than ever for individuals to access funds through its range of personal loan offerings. Tailored for both salaried and self-employed borrowers, these loans combine favourable interest rates with adaptable repayment structures, ensuring that financial goals remain within reach regardless of the circumstances.

Advertisement

From planned milestones such as weddings and overseas travel to unplanned situations like medical emergencies, a personal loan from Bajaj Finance offers a dependable and swift financial lifeline. With end-to-end digital processing and a customer-first approach, the borrowing experience is designed to be seamless from start to finish.

Advertisement

Affordable rates that put customers first A standout feature of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is its competitive interest rate framework. Rates are calibrated to keep total borrowing costs low, giving customers clarity on their repayment obligations from day one.

Advertisement

The applicable interest rate is assessed based on a combination of factors such as the applicant’s income level, employment category, CIBIL score, repayment history, and existing liabilities. Borrowers with a healthy credit profile and steady income stand to gain the most competitive rates, maximising long-term savings.

Repayment flexibility Recognising that no two borrowers are alike, Bajaj Finance provides repayment tenures spanning 12 months to 96 months. This flexibility allows customers to calibrate their EMIs to fit their monthly cash flow, helping them avoid financial pressure while meeting repayment commitments.

Advertisement

Selecting the right tenure is central to maintaining a sustainable repayment rhythm. A longer tenure lowers the monthly instalment, while a shorter one reduces the overall interest outgo, giving borrowers the power to decide what works best for their specific situation.

Substantial loan amounts to match every aspiration Personal loans from Bajaj Finance are available from Rs. 40,000 up to Rs. 55 lakh, ensuring that customers can address both modest requirements and significant financial commitments with equal ease. Whether managing short-term cash flow gaps or funding a landmark event, the right amount is always available for eligible applicants.

A streamlined digital application, from approval to disbursal in hours Bajaj Finance has engineered a fully digital application journey that eliminates the friction typically associated with loan processing. Applicants simply submit their basic personal and financial details online, after which verification is carried out swiftly. In most cases, approved funds are credited within 24 hours*, enabling customers to act on their financial needs without delay.

Collateral-free: Borrow without pledging assets As an unsecured lending product, Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans require no collateral or guarantor. This removes a significant barrier for many borrowers, simplifying the documentation process and enabling faster disbursals. Customers can access the credit they need purely on the strength of their financial profile.

Who can apply? Eligibility at a glance Bajaj Finance welcomes applications from eligible Indian residents meeting the following criteria: • Nationality: Indian citizen • Age: 21 to 80 years* • Employed with: Public, private, or MNC.

• CIBIL Score: 650 or above • Customer profile: Self-employed or Salaried *Customers should be 80 years* or younger, at the end of the loan tenure.

Uses of a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans can be used for various personal expenses, such as: • Medical and Healthcare Costs: Cover hospitalisation, treatment procedures, and post-recovery expenses swiftly, without drawing on savings.

• Weddings and Celebrations: Finance venue bookings, catering, travel arrangements, and event décor for family milestones without disrupting existing savings.

• Travel and Experiences: Plan domestic or international journeys and repay at leisure through structured instalments.

• Home Improvement Projects: Fund renovation, repair, or interior upgrades to create a comfortable and upgraded living space .

• Education and Career Development: Invest in academic programmes, professional certifications, or skill-building courses to accelerate career growth.

Bajaj Finance continues to set the benchmark in personal lending, combining low-cost borrowing with the speed and simplicity that modern customers expect. Through competitive interest rates, generous loan amounts, and a frictionless application experience, the company empowers individuals across India to pursue their financial goals on their own terms.

For planned milestones or pressing financial requirements alike, Bajaj Finance stands ready to deliver reliable and affordable personal loan solutions.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)