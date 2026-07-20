Bajaj Finance Offers Loan Against Property with Interest Rates Starting from 8% p.a.

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Pune (Maharashtra), July 20: Bajaj Finance enables property owners to access high-value financing through its loan against property, with interest rates starting from 8% per annum. The secured loan allows eligible borrowers to leverage the value of their residential or commercial properties and access funds of up to Rs. 15.50 crore without selling their assets.

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The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property is designed to support a wide range of financial requirements, including business expansion, higher education, home renovation, medical expenses, debt consolidation, and other major financial needs. With flexible repayment options, simple documentation, and a convenient application process, the loan allows borrowers to access substantial funds while continuing to retain ownership of their property.

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Understanding Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

A loan against property is a secured financing option that enables borrowers to raise funds by mortgaging an eligible residential or commercial property. Since the loan is backed by property, borrowers can access higher funding compared to many unsecured borrowing options.

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Through the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property, eligible borrowers can avail funding of up to Rs. 15.50 crore*, subject to eligibility criteria, property valuation, and lender assessment. The funds can be utilised for multiple personal and business requirements while borrowers continue to own and use their property.

By leveraging the value of an existing property, borrowers can meet significant financial requirements without having to sell their valuable assets.

Attractive interest rates support better repayment planning

Interest rates are a key factor when evaluating the affordability of a Loan Against Property, as they influence both the monthly EMI outgo and the total cost of borrowing over the loan tenure. With interest rates starting from 8% per annum*, Bajaj Finance enables eligible borrowers to access competitive financing solutions and plan their repayments more effectively.

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property interest rate can help borrowers manage their monthly obligations better and structure their repayment plans according to their financial capacity. By selecting an appropriate loan amount and repayment tenure, borrowers can align their EMIs with their income, existing commitments, and long-term financial goals.

Key benefits of Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property offers several features designed to make high-value financing more accessible for eligible borrowers:

High-value funding

Eligible borrowers can access loans of up to Rs. 15.50 crore, helping them manage large financial requirements without liquidating investments or selling property.

Competitive interest rates

With interest rates starting from 8% per annum, borrowers can access secured financing at competitive rates and plan their repayments more efficiently.

Flexible repayment options

Borrowers can choose repayment tenures based on their financial capacity and commitments, helping them manage EMIs comfortably throughout the loan period.

Multiple end-use options

The loan amount can be used for various personal and business requirements, including business expansion, education expenses, medical needs, home improvement, and debt consolidation.

Convenient application process

With a simple online application process and minimal documentation requirements, eligible borrowers can apply for a Loan Against Property conveniently.

How to apply for a loan against property with Bajaj Finance?

The application process can be completed in a few simple steps.

1. Click on "CHECK ELIGIBILITY" button on Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property web page.

2. Enter your 10 digit mobile number and OTP.

3. Fill in the application form with your Personal Details, Business/Employment/Professional details, Property details and proceed.

4. Enter your loan amount that you need, choose from our three loan variants- Flexi Term (Dropline) Loan, Flexi hybrid term loan, and Term loan.

5. Choose the repayment tenure - You can select tenure option of 12 months to 180 months and click on proceed.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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