Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Interest Rates: Borrowers Can Access Loans Starting from 10% p.a.

With the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, eligible customers can avail of loans ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh with flexible repayment tenures and easy online application process Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Finance offers Personal Loans at interest rates ranging from 10% to 30.5% per annum, giving eligible borrowers access to Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh for planned and unexpected financial requirements.

Bajaj Finance Personal Loan With the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, customers can choose a repayment tenure ranging from 12 months to 108 months, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and loan terms. Since the interest rate and tenure directly influence the monthly EMI and total repayment amount, borrowers should assess both before accepting a loan offer. The loan is collateral-free and can be applied for online with minimal documentation.

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Understanding the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rates The applicable interest rate for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan ranges from 10% to 30.5% per annum. The rate offered to an eligible customer is subject to the lender's assessment, applicable eligibility criteria and loan terms.

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The interest rate is an important consideration when comparing personal loan options. A change in the applicable rate can affect the EMI and the total interest payable over the loan tenure.

Customers should therefore review the applicable interest rate along with the loan amount, repayment tenure, processing fee and other applicable charges before accepting a loan offer.

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How does the personal loan interest rate affect repayment? The personal loan interest rate directly affects the cost of borrowing. For a given loan amount and repayment tenure, the applicable interest rate influences both the monthly EMI and the total amount payable over the loan period.

Customers should not assess a loan only by its EMI. A longer tenure may reduce the monthly EMI by spreading repayment over more months, but it can also increase the total interest payable.

Before choosing a loan, customers should compare the personal loan interest rate, EMI, repayment tenure, processing fee and total repayment amount. This can help them understand the overall borrowing cost and select a repayment plan that suits their financial capacity.

Pro tip: Use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare different loan amounts, interest rates and tenures before accepting a loan offer.

What factors can affect a personal loan interest rate? The applicable interest rate can vary based on the customer's financial profile and the lender's assessment. Factors that may be considered include: • Credit profile and credit history • Income and employment details • Existing financial obligations • Loan amount • Repayment tenure • Applicable lending terms Customers should review their existing EMIs and regular expenses before deciding how much to borrow. Choosing a loan amount that aligns with their repayment capacity can help support responsible borrowing.

How does loan tenure affect the overall borrowing cost? Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 months, subject to applicable terms.

A shorter tenure generally means higher monthly EMIs but may reduce the total interest payable. A longer tenure can make the monthly EMI more manageable by spreading repayment over a longer period but may increase the overall interest cost.

Customers should therefore select a tenure based on both their monthly repayment capacity and the total cost of the loan.

How can customers compare personal loan offers? Interest rate is an important factor, but customers should consider the complete cost of borrowing before choosing a loan. Key factors to compare include: • Applicable interest rate • Loan amount • Monthly EMI • Repayment tenure • Total repayment amount • Processing fee and other applicable charges • Repayment terms This approach can help customers understand the overall financial commitment rather than focusing only on the advertised interest rate.

What can a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan be used for? Eligible customers can consider a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan for a range of personal requirements, subject to applicable terms. These may include: • Medical expenses • Education expenses • Wedding expenses • Travel expenses • Home renovation • Other eligible personal requirements How does the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan application process work? Customers can apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan online by providing the required details and completing the applicable verification process.

The application process generally involves: 1. Check loan eligibility – Customers can visit the personal loan page on the Bajaj Finance website, enter the loan amount needed, select the repayment period, and click on "CHECK LOAN OFFER" to check loan eligibility.

2. Enter personal details – Customers need to provide personal, financial, and employment details to receive a personalised loan offer.

3. Review loan offer – Customer can check their offer details and adjust the loan amount or repayment tenure, if required.

4. Complete KYC verification – Loan applicant can verify their identity and bank details to proceed with their application.

5. Speak to a loan specialist – Once the loan application is submitted, an executive will contact the applicant with the next steps.

Minimal documentation and an online application process can make the borrowing journey more convenient. No collateral is required for the loan.

Eligible customers may receive disbursal within 24 hours* after successful document verification and completion of applicable requirements.

Why consider the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan? Bajaj Finance Personal Loan provides eligible customers with access to funds without requiring collateral. Customers can choose a loan amount from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh and a repayment tenure from 12 months to 108 months, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and loan terms. Customers can review the interest rate, EMI, repayment schedule, processing fee and other applicable charges before accepting a loan offer.

A suitable borrowing decision should also account for monthly income, existing EMIs, regular expenses and emergency savings. Reviewing these factors together can help borrowers choose a loan amount and tenure that remain manageable throughout the repayment period.

Those considering a personal loan can check the applicable eligibility criteria and explore the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan online based on their financial requirements and repayment capacity.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Disbursal within 24 hours is subject to successful document verification and applicable terms.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.

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