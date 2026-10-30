Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Limit Increases from Rs. 55 Lakh to Rs. 75 Lakh

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Bajaj Finance has increased the maximum amount available under its personal loan offering from Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh. The revised limit expands the borrowing options available to eligible customers who need funds for significant personal expenses. The loan offers a collateral-free structure, repayment tenures of up to 108 months and a digital application process, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

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The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is designed to help individuals manage planned and unexpected expenses without pledging assets as security. The revised maximum amount allows eligible applicants to explore higher funding options based on their financial needs, income and repayment capacity.

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Bajaj Finance Personal Loan: What has changed?

The maximum loan amount has increased by Rs. 20 lakh, from Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh. This gives eligible applicants access to a higher potential borrowing limit when assessing their financing requirements.

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The revised limit may benefit customers planning major expenses, including medical treatment, home renovation, education, family events and other personal commitments. Instead of considering several funding options, eligible customers can assess whether a single personal loan meets their requirements.

However, the maximum limit does not guarantee that every applicant will receive Rs. 75 lakh. The final loan amount depends on the applicant's income, credit profile, existing financial obligations and the lender's assessment.

Flexible repayment options support financial planning

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 108 months. This allows eligible borrowers to select a repayment period based on their financial circumstances and monthly budget.

A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI compared with a shorter tenure for the same loan amount and interest rate. However, it may increase the total interest payable over the loan period. Borrowers should therefore compare the monthly instalment with the overall cost of borrowing before selecting a repayment schedule.

For example, a customer who needs funds for a major expense may prefer a longer tenure to manage monthly repayments. Another customer with sufficient disposable income may choose a shorter tenure to reduce the total interest payable.

The appropriate tenure depends on individual circumstances. Reviewing income, existing EMIs and regular expenses can help borrowers select a repayment schedule that fits their budget.

What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate?

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate ranges from 10% to 30.5% per annum. The applicable rate depends on the applicant's profile, eligibility and the lender's assessment.

The interest rate affects the monthly EMI and the total amount repayable. Applicants should also review the processing fee and other applicable charges before accepting a loan offer.

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI Calculator can help customers estimate their monthly repayments. By comparing different loan amounts, interest rates and tenures, applicants can assess the likely financial commitment before applying.

Who can benefit from the higher loan limit?

The increased maximum loan amount may benefit eligible individuals who need funds for substantial personal expenses. The loan can be considered for several requirements, including:

- Medical expenses: Meeting eligible healthcare costs and related payments.

- Home improvements: Funding repairs, renovations and other household projects.

- Education expenses: Managing education-related costs.

- Family commitments: Meeting expenses associated with significant family events.

- Other personal needs: Managing planned purchases or unexpected expenses.

The loan is collateral-free, so applicants do not need to pledge property or other assets as security. However, borrowing should be based on actual requirements and the ability to repay the loan throughout the selected tenure.

How does the application process work?

Customers can apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan through the official website. The digital process allows applicants to submit their details and complete the required verification steps online.

The application process generally involves checking eligibility, providing personal and financial information, submitting the required documents and reviewing the loan offer. Applicants should check the approved amount, interest rate, tenure, EMI and applicable charges before accepting the offer.

Eligible applicants may receive funds within 24 hours* of approval, subject to verification, completion of formalities and applicable terms. The actual processing and disbursal time may vary depending on the application.

Minimal documentation and an online application process can make applying more convenient. However, approval is not guaranteed, and the final loan offer remains subject to the lender's assessment.

Supporting informed borrowing decisions

With the maximum loan amount revised from Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh, Bajaj Finance now allows eligible customers to borrow a higher amount based on their financial needs and repayment capacity. Combined with flexible repayment tenures and a collateral-free structure, the offering allows applicants to assess borrowing options according to their financial needs.

Customers should review their repayment capacity, compare available tenure options and understand the total borrowing cost before applying. Careful financial planning can help them select a suitable loan amount and repayment schedule.

Interested customers can visit the official Bajaj Finance website to check their eligibility, explore the revised loan limit and review the applicable terms.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.

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