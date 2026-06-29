Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Simplifies Borrowing with an Extended Repayment Tenure of up to 108 Months

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Bajaj Finance has strengthened its personal loan offering by providing customers with a repayment tenure of up to 108 months. The extended tenure gives eligible borrowers greater flexibility to plan their repayments while meeting a wide range of financial requirements. Customers can apply for a collateral-free loan ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, with a personal loan interest rate starting from 10% per annum.

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The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is designed to support both planned and unexpected expenses. Whether customers need funds for home renovation, higher education, travel, wedding expenses or medical emergencies, the loan offers a simple application process, quick approval, and minimal documentation.

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Bajaj Finance Personal Loan now offers a repayment period of up to 108 months

The latest enhancement allows eligible customers to choose a repayment tenure ranging from 12 months to 108 months. This wider repayment range gives borrowers more flexibility when selecting an EMI that fits their monthly budget.

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A longer tenure can help reduce monthly repayment obligations, making it easier to manage finances without compromising other financial commitments. Customers can choose a repayment period based on their borrowing needs and repayment capacity.

Why does the extended repayment tenure matter?

The extended tenure supports better financial planning, particularly for customers borrowing higher loan amounts. Instead of opting for a shorter repayment schedule with higher EMIs, eligible borrowers can spread repayments over a longer period.

This flexibility may help customers:

- Manage monthly cash flow more effectively.

- Plan large expenses with greater confidence.

- Choose an EMI that aligns with their financial goals.

- Reduce repayment pressure through a longer tenure.

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan provides customers with options that can be tailored to different financial situations while maintaining a straightforward borrowing experience.

Who can benefit from the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan?

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is suitable for salaried and self-employed individuals who require funds for significant personal expenses.

Customers may consider the loan for:

- Medical emergencies.

- Home renovation or repairs.

- Wedding expenses.

- Higher education.

- Travel and holidays.

- Other planned personal expenses.

With loan amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, customers can select an amount that matches their financial requirements.

What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate?

The personal loan interest rate for the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan starts from 10% per annum and can go up to 30% per annum, depending on factors such as customer profile, eligibility, credit assessment, and other applicable lending criteria.

The loan is unsecured, which means customers are not required to provide collateral or pledge assets while applying.

How does the application process work?

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan application process has been designed to be simple and convenient.

Eligible customers can apply online by completing a few straightforward steps:

1. Check loan eligibility: Customers can enter the required loan amount and select the preferred repayment tenure. They can then click "CHECK LOAN OFFER" to view available loan offers.

2. Enter personal details: Customers need to provide their personal, financial, and employment details to receive a personalised loan offer.

3. Review the loan offer: Customers can review the loan offer and adjust the loan amount or repayment tenure, if available, to suit their financial needs.

4. Complete KYC verification: Customers are required to complete the KYC process and verify their bank account details to facilitate loan disbursal.

5. Application review: Once the application is submitted, a Bajaj Finance representative will contact the customer to guide them through the next steps in the loan application process.

Key features of the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan includes several features that support different borrowing needs.

- Loan amount from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh.

- Repayment tenure from 12 months to 108 months.

- Personal loan interest rate from 10% to 30% per annum.

- Collateral-free financing.

- Minimal documentation.

- Quick approval process.

- Funds may be disbursed within 24 hours* for eligible applicants.

These features provide customers with flexibility while helping them manage planned and unforeseen expenses through structured repayments.

A customer-focused lending solution

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is built around convenience, flexibility, and responsible lending. By offering flexible repayment options, competitive personal loan interest rate options, and a straightforward digital application process, Bajaj Finance continues to provide customers with solutions that support diverse financial requirements.

Customers looking for a collateral-free loan with flexible repayment options can check their eligibility online and begin the application process in just a few simple steps.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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