Bajaj Finserv Deepens Investments in Sports; Backs Young Swimming Talent Taking India to the World

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Bajaj Finserv Ltd. today announced its foray into swimming by signing up 16-year-old swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu, India's top-ranked swimmer who was the youngest member of India’s contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

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- Identifies Swimming, Tennis, Badminton and Running as key focus areas

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- Long range plan to invest in Player development programs, Scouts, and mobilization of resources across the ecosystem

- Signs up Dhinidhi Desinghu - youngest member of India’s contingent at the Paris 2024 Games, and a national record holder in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle swimming

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Bajaj Finserv will invest in these sports at the most formative stage where support can shape the trajectory of the sport itself and in turn the careers of many sportspeople. At the heart of this plan is Bajaj Finserv’s purpose of mobilizing collective will – activating, organizing and directing the shared motivation, energy and determination of a group of people towards a common goal. Through these investments, Bajaj intends to elevate the landscape of swimming and other emerging sports in India. The story of one athlete taking India to the world stage can inspire many more to take up the sport. Their will, combined with access to the right resources, at the right time, can catapult the prestige associated with the sport. It can thus become one of the symbols of the New India, in turn breaking stereotypes and limiting conventions.

Dhinidhi’s journey is one such inspiring story - growing up in Bengaluru, Dhinidhi began swimming at six and rose swiftly through India’s junior ranks under coach Nihar Ameen. At 14, she made her Olympic debut in Paris. Since then, her progress has been steep: she won 11 medals, nine of them gold, at the 2025 National Games, and today holds national records in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle. Since Paris, she has taken her own 200m freestyle record from 2:04.24 to 2:01.81. With her most important years still ahead, Bajaj Finserv believes she can become one of the defining names in Indian swimming over the next decade.

Manav Mianwal, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. & President-Digital Platforms, Bajaj Finance Ltd., said: “Great sporting journeys are built long before the podium. Dhinidhi has represented India at the Olympics and made a splash in world aquatics, showing what young Indian athletes can achieve. The most meaningful time to invest in an athlete is when talent and ambition are visible, but the road ahead still needs sustained support. We want to be there during those formative years, not only in moments of victory."

He added, “Our intent is to go beyond associating with sporting success and to help create it. By backing young athletes in disciplines that have traditionally received inadequate support, we hope to build a wider ecosystem of support and inspire more young Indians to believe that pursuing excellence in sport can be a real possibility.”

Dhinidhi Desinghu said: “I am extremely grateful to the Bajaj Finserv team for believing in me and supporting me at this stage of my journey. I’m still at the very beginning of my career, and having the support of a brand that believes in my potential gives me a lot of confidence and motivation. I want to achieve a lot in swimming by working hard, continuing to learn and representing India at the highest stages. I’m thankful to Bajaj Finserv for choosing to be part of my journey and for backing my dreams from this early stage.”

Dhinidhi’s parents said: “As parents, watching Dhinidhi grow from a young swimmer into an Olympian has already been a proud journey for her. Having the right people and organizations believe in her and support her ambitions means a lot to our family. Bajaj Finserv’s decision to support Dhinidhi at such a young age gives her the confidence and backing to focus on her training and development and also continuing to chase bigger dreams. We are extremely grateful for their trust in her potential and look forward to this journey together.”

Ramakrishnan R, Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures, said: “Indian sport needs more long-term corporate support, especially for athletes in the early stages of their careers and especially for sports that do not have great commercial visibility. We are incredibly grateful to work with organizations like Bajaj Finserv who recognize Dhinidhi’s potential and, more importantly, choose to support her vision and believe in her talent at this formative stage of her journey."

“Dhinidhi is a promising athlete, and there is still a long road ahead but the right support at this stage can play an important role in shaping her development and will go a long way in building her confidence."

“We look forward to working closely with the Bajaj Finserv team and supporting Dhinidhi as she continues to grow, compete and pursue her dreams on the global stage.”

Dhinidhi Desinghu at a glance:

- Paris 2024 Olympic Games: women’s 200m freestyle (heat: 2:06.96), youngest member of India’s contingent

- 2024 World Aquatics Championships, Doha: 200m freestyle and the mixed medley relay

- Asian Games, Hangzhou: youngest Indian athlete in the contingent

- National Games: seven golds in 2023; nine golds and 11 medals in 2025

- National records: 100m freestyle (56.57), 200m freestyle (2:01.81), 400m freestyle (4:21.56)

- Also competed at the Asian Age Group Championships (Philippines and Malaysia), the

Singapore Open Championships, and the Mare Nostrum Tour

Bajaj Finserv’s engagement with swimming rests on a wider belief: India’s sporting opportunity extends well beyond the handful of disciplines that command mainstream attention and sponsorship. Many young athletes compete in sports with real international potential but limited access to sustained commercial backing.

Bajaj Finserv aims to help close the gap by spotting promising talent early, enabling individual sporting journeys and building a deeper pipeline of Indian athletes ready to compete on the world stage.

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