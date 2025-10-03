Bajaj Finserv Launches the Easy EMI Loan- Shop Now, Pay Later with Ease

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: For many, owning the latest LED TV, a high-efficiency AC, or a new laptop remains a distant dream, often postponed until the next bonus. Bajaj Finserv is changing this. With the launch of its Easy EMI Loan for consumer durables, millions of Indians can now shop for the future, today. This innovative financing option reduces the burden of a large upfront payment, making premium electronics and appliances instantly accessible.

What is an Easy EMI Loan

The Easy EMI Loan from Bajaj Finserv is a type of consumer durable loan--a financial product that lets people buy durable goods and pay for them in small, manageable monthly instalments. Unlike regular personal loans, this loan is linked to a specific product, making big-ticket purchases easier and more convenient.

This loan is a practical alternative to using a credit card or spending all savings upfront. It allows customers to take home the products they need without financial stress, while spreading the cost over time.

Unbeatable product range and exclusive offers

The Easy EMI Loan offers more than just convenience. Bajaj Finserv provides financing across 10 key product categories, each with highly competitive EMIs:

Major appliances:

-AC and Refrigerator: EMIs starting at Rs. 830/month

-Washing machine: EMIs starting at Rs. 833/month

Entertainment and work:

-TV: EMIs starting at Rs. 830/month

-Laptop: EMIs starting at Rs. 862/month

Personal tech and others:

-Mobile phone: EMIs starting at Rs. 830/month

-Kitchen appliances, smart watches, headphones, and home appliances: EMIs starting at Rs. 830/month

Customers can also enjoy special limited-time offers:

-Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback*: Available on eligible purchases using the Easy EMI Loan

-Brand savings (till Oct 31st): Buyers of select Sony products or an LG TV can get 1 EMI off their total loan amount

This combination of a wide product range, flexible repayment options, and attractive offers makes the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan a perfect solution for aspirational shopping.

(Terms and conditions apply. Check with the store partner for full offer details.)

Key features of the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Here's what makes the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan stand out, offering a smarter, more convenient way to bring home desired products.

-Loan up to Rs. 5 lakh: Customers can secure a substantial loan to buy appliances, gadgets, or products of their choice.

- Easy EMIs: Spread the total cost over manageable monthly instalments.

-Flexible tenure options: Borrowers can choose repayment periods from 3 to 60 months according to their financial situation.

-Quick approval: Instant approval allows customers to view their loan limit online in a few clicks and complete purchases at partner stores seamlessly.

-Wide accessibility: The loan is available at over 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities, covering electronics, appliances, and vehicles from trusted brands.

How to apply for the Easy EMI Loan

Wondering how to apply for Easy EMI Loan? It's a quick and straightforward process with Bajaj Finserv. All you need to do is check your eligibility, select the soundbar or product you want, and complete your purchase with minimal effort -- no complicated paperwork or long waits.

1. Visit the Easy EMI Loan page: Choose the product to buy--mobile, TV, fridge, or appliance.

2. Add details and complete verification: Provide basic information such as name, mobile number, and PAN. Complete a quick KYC process if required.

3. Get approved loan limit: Customers can see their pre-approved loan amount.

4. Visit a partner store: Go to a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store for assistance.

5. Choose your preferred model: Browse and pick the model or brand that fits your needs.

6. Select a suitable instalment plan and complete the loan: Choose a repayment plan that suits your budget, complete the paperwork, and confirm the purchase.

The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan is transforming the way consumers shop by offering convenience and affordability. With instant financing up to Rs. 5 lakh, zero down payment on select products, and EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830, customers can bring home their dream gadgets and appliances immediately without straining their monthly budget.

