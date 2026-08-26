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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited), one of India's leading private general insurers, today announced the launch of My Family Complete, a pioneering health insurance product that extends the definition of family to include pet dogs and cats . This first-of-its-kind plan bridges the gap of fragmented protection by replacing separate policies for human family members and pets with one unified plan that treats pets as insured family members, ensuring shared coverage under a single health protection framework . The plan offers sum insured options ranging from INR 5 Lakhs to INR 5 Crores, with flexible tenures of up to five years, with a balanced combination of indemnity and benefit-based payouts.

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My Family Complete is designed to protect every member of the household, adults from 18 years onward, dependent children from 3 months to 30 years, and pet dogs or cats from 3 months of age with no upper limit. The plan offers coverage across in-patient hospitalisation, room rent, road and pet ambulance services, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, domiciliary care, modern treatment methods, AYUSH hospitalisation (for humans), organ donor expenses, and family visit reimbursements. Customers also benefit from unlimited reinstatement of the sum insured, which means their hospitalisation cover is restored every time it is used up, cumulative bonuses of up to 100%, cataract treatment coverage, and fixed convalescence benefits, where a recovery benefit of 1 percent of the sum insured is paid if the insured person or pet is hospitalised for an extended stay.

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In addition to core coverages, My Family Complete introduces exclusive pet-focused benefits such as reimbursement for advertising and rewards if a pet is lost, emergency pet accommodation during the hospitalisation of the pet parent, and third-party liability cover for injury, death, or property damage caused by the insured pet. Together, these features ensure holistic care for both humans and pets, making the product a truly inclusive health insurance solution.

My Family Complete also offers a wide suite of optional covers that allow families to tailor their plan to evolving needs. Customers can opt for enhanced protection through features such as Air Ambulance cover for both humans and pets, Major Illness and Accident Multiplier, Double Sum Insured Benefit, and the Bundle of Joy benefit that pays a lump sum on the birth of a child or pet litter. Additional riders include Global Cover for planned and emergency hospitalisation abroad, Consumables Plus to minimises out of pocket expenses, Health Limitless for one claim without annual limits, NRInsure for NRIs and OCIs with premium discounts and walk to win discounts on renewal for completing a set step count.

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Pet-specific options such as Paw Promise which provides financial support towards adopting a new pet following the death or loss of an insured pet, Extended Pet Stay, and Long-Term Care cover for chronic conditions further strengthens the product's inclusivity, while discounts across Family, Long-Term policies, and Loyalty Benefits make the plan more accessible. Together, these optional riders and discounts ensure that My Family Complete is not only comprehensive but also customisable, empowering families to design a health insurance plan that reflects their lifestyle, healthcare priorities, and the bond they share with their pets.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance, said, "For many of us, pets are not just companions, they are family. We celebrate their presence in our lives, care for them, worry about them when they are unwell and want the best for them, just as we do for family. When pets are family, their health and wellbeing naturally become a part of the family's healthcare needs.

With My Family Complete, we are responding to this need by bringing pets into the family health insurance fold. For the first time in India, pet dogs and cats can be covered as part of the family under a health insurance policy, with healthcare and pet specific benefits designed around their needs. Insurance must evolve with society and with the way families live today. Every member of the family deserves access to the care they need and the opportunity to live a life of dignity, and we believe that should extend to our pets who are family as well. My Family Complete combines comprehensive health protection with thoughtfully designed benefits for pets, making insurance more relevant to the healthcare needs of today's families and the way they care for their pets as family members."

Through My Family Complete , Bajaj General Insurance is redefining the scope of health protection by extending coverage beyond traditional family structures to include pets as insured members. The plan addresses the realities of rising healthcare costs, the emotional bond between families and their pets, and the growing demand for inclusive, customisable insurance solutions that reflect modern lifestyles.

About Bajaj General Insurance

Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited) is one of India's leading, most trusted and dynamic private general insurance companies. It is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's leading and most diversified financial services group.

Bajaj General offers a broad portfolio of innovative and customer-focused insurance solutions, spanning motor, health, and home insurance, along with specialised products such as pet insurance, wedding insurance, event protection, cyber insurance, and rural insurance. From safeguarding your health and home to protecting your travels and life's most important moments, Bajaj General aims to be a constant partner in your journey. Bajaj General equally offers a comprehensive and a well-diversified range of products, including fire, marine, engineering, liability and surety insurance to corporates and SMEs. The company also participates in various government schemes with a focus on financial inclusion. The company is also known for its robust risk selection capabilities, digital adoption and product innovation.

Established in 2001, the company has grown its footprint to nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India, ensuring easy access and a close connection to its customers. This access is enabled through the largest distribution network, spanning across individual agents, point-of-sales personnel, banks, NBFCs, motor dealers, brokers and the company's proprietary sales force.

It holds an [ICRA]AAA rating from ICRA Limited, reflecting the highest level of confidence in its financial strength and stability. With a strong legacy, a forward-looking mindset, and an unwavering focus on its 'Customer-First' philosophy, Bajaj General remains committed to protecting what matters most, empowering individuals, families, and businesses to live with confidence and peace of mind.

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