Bajiya Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Achieves 150% Growth with Bada Business Private Limited Partnership

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New Delhi [India], May 20: In India's rapidly evolving infrastructure and industrial ecosystem, operational efficiency and scalable systems are becoming just as important as product quality.

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For many MSMEs, the challenge is not capability, but structure. One such example is Bajiya Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-headquartered manufacturer of cable trays and accessories that has undergone a remarkable transformation after partnering with Bada Business Private Limited, founded by motivational speaker and business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra.

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Bajiya Industrial Corporation is led by co-founders, Dr Mahaveer Singh Bajiya and Mr. Harlal Singh Bajiya.

The company has built a strong presence in the cable management solutions industry with a focus on innovation, manufacturing excellence, and customer-centric operations. With a growing demand for infrastructure components across sectors, Bajiya Industrial Corporation had the technical capabilities and industry understanding to scale. However, before collaborating with Bada Business Private Limited, the company was struggling with operational visibility and financial structuring.

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Prior to the collaboration, the business was operating with a single manufacturing plant in Mundka and had limited clarity around costing, cash flow management, and departmental structuring. The absence of a robust ERP system further impacted inventory visibility and financial decision-making. Despite generating steady business, management decisions often exceeded budgets due to limited access to real-time financial insights.

At that stage, the company's annual revenue stood at approximately ₹8 crore. While the demand existed, the systems required to support aggressive expansion were still evolving.

This is where the strategic guidance and ecosystem support of Bada Business Private Limited played a pivotal role.

Under the mentorship ecosystem inspired by Dr. Vivek Bindra, the company began restructuring its financial and operational frameworks. One of the first major interventions was the creation and implementation of a proprietary ERP engine through BBPL's vendor ecosystem. This enabled better visibility across operations, significantly improving inventory tracking and reducing logistics and inventory costs by nearly 20%.

Simultaneously, the finance department was restructured to provide a clearer picture of profitability, expenditure, and operational health. This restructuring reportedly improved the company's profits by nearly 30%, while also enabling more informed business decisions.

As operational clarity improved, Bajiya Industrial Corporation accelerated its expansion strategy. From operating one plant in Mundka, the company expanded to three manufacturing units across Mundka, Noida, and Gujarat, strengthening its production and distribution capabilities across India.

The impact on business growth was equally significant. Following the collaboration with Bada Business Private Limited, the company achieved nearly 150% business growth, with future projections indicating multi-fold expansion in the coming financial cycle.

The company is also actively strengthening its export ecosystem and building buyer relationships across Africa, UAE, Nepal, and other international markets. In parallel, efforts are underway to diversify the product portfolio into categories such as electrical panels and junction boxes to reduce dependency on volatile steel pricing and create long-term business resilience.

Another major milestone achieved during this transformation journey was securing DPIIT Startup Recognition and Tax Exemption benefits under the India Startup Scheme, a move expected to support the company significantly during its future IPO journey.

Additionally, BBPL facilitated key leadership hiring, including senior roles such as Plant Head and Sales Head, helping reduce promoter dependency on day-to-day operations and improving organizational scalability.

Speaking about the journey, founder Dr Mahaveer Singh Bajiya said, "We always had the ambition to build a large-scale manufacturing business, but scaling sustainably requires systems, discipline, and the right guidance. Through our association with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited, we gained clarity in operations, stronger financial control, and the confidence to think much bigger."

Today, Bajiya Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd stands as an example of how Indian manufacturing MSMEs can scale when operational expertise, financial structuring, and strategic mentorship come together at the right time.

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