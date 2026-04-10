Balaji Studios and Vertigo TV, a Division of Balaji Telefilms collaborate for Hindi Vertical Dramas

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Vertigo TV, a dynamic content and media company focused on innovative digital storytelling, has announced a strategic collaboration with Balaji Studios, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd to produce a new slate of vertical microdramas for the rapidly evolving digital entertainment ecosystem.

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This partnership marks an important milestone for both companies as they aim to redefine Hindi vertical microdrama storytelling for mobile-first audiences. The collaboration will bring together the creative expertise of Balaji Telefilms with the digital distribution strength of Vertigo TV, an app that focuses on Indian and International vertical microdramas.

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Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said, "At Balaji Studios, we see microdramas as immersive, high-impact storytelling designed for how audiences consume content today--quick, engaging, and emotionally immediate. Our collaboration with Vertigo TV allows us to craft more Indian narratives that are sharp in form yet rich in impact. We will redefine how stories are discovered, felt, and shared in a fast-moving digital world."

The CEO of Vertigo TV, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership.

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"At Vertigo TV, we are constantly exploring new ways to tell stories that connect with modern audiences. Collaborating with Balaji Telefilms, a pioneer in Indian entertainment, is a significant step in our journey. Through Vertigo TV, we aim to bring high-quality Hindi vertical microdramas that are fast-paced, engaging and designed specifically for today's digital viewers."

Vertigo TV focuses on delivering short, immersive and mobile-optimised storytelling experiences. The platform aims to capture the growing popularity of vertical-format content, particularly among younger audiences who increasingly consume entertainment on smartphones.

This partnership represents one of the first large-scale initiatives in India dedicated to producing premium vertical microdrama content. Together, they aim to create a new category of storytelling that delivers high-quality content tailored for the Indian audience, reflecting real Indian contexts and narratives.

With this collaboration, the companies will jointly develop a line-up of original vertical microdramas across genres, including romance, thriller and youth-oriented stories. The initiative is expected to set a new benchmark in India's digital entertainment landscape by combining the legacy of Balaji Telefilms with the agility of Vertigo TV.

About Vertigo TV:

Vertigo TV app is a next-generation OTT platform dedicated to vertical microdramas--fast-paced, cinematic stories designed for the way people watch today: on their phones. Vertigo TV app brings together the best of Hindi Originals, Chinese, Korean and English microdramas. From romance and revenge sagas to thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies, each Vertigo TV story unfolds in bite-sized episodes built for vertical viewing, making it perfect for watching anytime, anywhere.

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