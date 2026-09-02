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Home / Business / Balancing capabilities and safeguards crucial for next-gen AI models, says Sam Altman

Balancing capabilities and safeguards crucial for next-gen AI models, says Sam Altman

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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California [US], September 2 (ANI): According to OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, it is more important than ever now for artificial intelligence capabilities and safeguards to advance together as development accelerates toward increasingly powerful systems.

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In a post on social media platform X, Altman addressed the company's internal safety efforts, the pacing of forthcoming technological leaps, and the imminent arrival of its next artificial intelligence model.

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Altman outlined the delicate balance the company navigates while preparing to release new systems, explaining that work on protective measures remains the priority alongside performance gains.

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"Over the summer, we have been sprinting on safety priorities; it's more important than ever for capabilities and safeguards to advance together. We have more to do but have made a lot of progress. We are also going to be launching our next model soon," Altman said on X.

He acknowledged that the simultaneous pursuit of cutting-edge deployment and protective governance creates an inherent conflict within the organization.

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"There is an obvious tension here: on one hand, Astra is very good and we are excited to see what people will build with it. We are proud of our work," he stated.

"On the other hand, we are clearly in a phase of development where we believe caution is warranted, and we are pacing our progress to ensure that we can meet the safety standards required by new capability levels," he added.

Altman confirmed that the upcoming model, named Astra, completed its primary training phase some time ago. According to the CEO, the system represents a considerable leap in both functional power and alignment protocols. However, the company is actively adjusting its timetable for future iterations to keep safety research ahead of potential operational hazards.

"Astra has been done training for a while now and is a significant step forward in both capabilities and alignment. For the models after that, we have been slowing things as needed to ensure that we can do sufficient work on safety and alignment," Altman said.

The CEO cautioned that the broader societal effects of rapidly evolving AI tools remain largely untested and poorly understood across the global landscape.

"AI is getting extremely capable; no one fully understands the consequences of this. Managing the transition to a world with abundant and powerful AI to optimize for safety and benefits to people should be one of the highest priorities in the world. It is our highest priority at OpenAI," he added.

"We have been living with the tension between being excited and anxious about progress for some time, and it is still discordant for us. We know it is much more discordant for other people. And yet, we believe strongly that the world needs to understand where AI is going and how models perform in the real world. More importantly, we believe the world will need aligned AI to manage the future phases of this transition," he said.

Altman emphasized that sustainable safety depends directly on a loop where society and technology evolve together, urging the public to treat current developments with extreme seriousness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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