Bali Jatra UK 2026: Making History, Empowering Women and Bringing Odisha to Britain with a World-Record Flashmob and 60+ International Stalls

The third annual festival will unite Odissi, Sambalpuri and Dhemsa dancers in an ambitious world-record attempt, while celebrating women, entrepreneurship, culture and the next generation of Odisha in the UK.

London / Bhubaneswar, UK — A major celebration of Odisha's culture, heritage and community spirit is coming to South London this November, as Bali Jatra UK 2026 prepares to return for its third annual edition. The festival is organised by Odisha Society of UK CIC (Company Registration No. 15201747), a UK Community Interest Company dedicated to promoting Odisha's culture, heritage and community engagement.

Taking place on Saturday, 28 November 2026, from 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm at Riddlesdown Collegiate, Honister Heights, South Croydon, CR8 1EX, the festival will bring together families, children, artists, entrepreneurs, professionals, community organisations and visitors from across the UK.

This year's Bali Jatra, brought to the community by Earthnest, will have a special focus on women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, professional achievement and cultural heritage.

Advertisement

At the centre of the programme will be an ambitious world-record attempt for the largest Odia cultural flashmob outside India, bringing together participants from children aged seven upwards to adults in a spectacular celebration featuring Odissi, Sambalpuri and Dhemsa.

More than 60 international and community stalls are also expected to take part, showcasing businesses, food, arts, crafts, culture, entrepreneurship and community initiatives.

A festival dedicated to women

Advertisement

Bali Jatra UK 2026 is dedicated to women and mothers, recognising the women who balance family responsibilities with careers, businesses, professional commitments and community life.

For many families in the Odia diaspora, women are also at the heart of cultural preservation.

They teach children their first words in Odia, introduce them to traditional festivals and food, encourage them to learn dance and music, and pass on stories and traditions that connect younger generations with Odisha.

Advertisement

The organisers want this year's festival to recognise both the visible and often unseen contributions of these women.

Sweta Mohanty, spokesperson for Bali Jatra UK 2026, said:

“This year's Bali Jatra is for women. Women continue to carry so many responsibilities while contributing to every part of society. They are entrepreneurs, doctors, professionals, educators, artists and community leaders, as well as mothers and caregivers.

“For many children, their mother is their first teacher and their first connection to language, culture and tradition. This Bali Jatra is our tribute to every woman who is helping to build the next generation while keeping our culture alive.”

Making history through dance

One of the most ambitious elements of this year's festival will be a large-scale cultural flashmob bringing together Odissi, Sambalpuri and Dhemsa.

Participants ranging from seven-year-old children to adults will come together for the performance, with organisers attempting to establish a world record for the largest such Odia cultural flashmob outside India.

The organisers say the attempt is about more than securing a record. It is intended to demonstrate the strength of cultural identity among the Odia diaspora and encourage young people to participate in their heritage.

Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak, one of the lead organisers, said:

“We are proud to be Odia, and we see ourselves as ambassadors of our culture. When we live outside India, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to share our heritage with the wider world and ensure our children know where they come from.

“This year we are bringing Odissi, Sambalpuri and Dhemsa together for a major flashmob, and we are attempting a world record for the biggest such performance outside India.

“But this is not simply about a record. It is about bringing children, parents and communities together. We want our young people to experience our culture, participate in it and feel proud of it.”

From Odisha's ancient voyages to a new generation in Britain

The name Bali Jatra, meaning “Voyage to Bali”, comes from Odisha's ancient maritime history.

The festival commemorates the journeys of the Sadhabas, the seafaring merchants of ancient Odisha who travelled across the seas to destinations including Bali, Java, Sumatra, Borneo and Sri Lanka for trade and cultural exchange.

In Odisha, Bali Jatra is traditionally associated with Kartika Purnima, with the celebrations in Cuttack becoming one of the state's best-known cultural festivals.

For the Odia community in Britain, however, Bali Jatra has taken on another meaning.

It has become a way of carrying Odisha's language, traditions, arts and stories across generations and geographical boundaries.

The organisers believe that the future of cultural heritage depends on young people experiencing it for themselves.

Through Odia language, Odissi dance, Jagannath culture, traditional music, Sambalpuri and Dhemsa, Bali Jatra UK aims to provide children growing up in Britain with a direct connection to their heritage.

More than 60 stalls bringing culture and enterprise together

The festival will feature more than 60 international and community stalls, creating a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, food producers, cultural organisations and community groups.

The growing number of participants reflects the development of Bali Jatra UK since its launch in 2024.

Partha Panda, an organiser, said:

“This is becoming an important international platform for our community. More than 60 stalls are expected this year, with businesses, organisations and community groups coming together.

“We are building on the success of the previous two years and are delighted to see so many organisations participating. Bali Jatra is becoming much more than a cultural event—it is also a platform for entrepreneurship, community connection and international collaboration. In doing so, we are reflecting the true spirit of our ancient maritime traders, the Sadhabas, whose courage, entrepreneurial vision and willingness to take risks carried Odisha’s culture and commerce across the seas.”

Celebrating women in business and professional life

While cultural heritage remains at the heart of Bali Jatra UK, the 2026 edition will also highlight the contribution of women in business and professional life.

The organisers want to create an environment where young people can see women not only as cultural custodians and mothers, but also as entrepreneurs, doctors, professionals, educators, artists, leaders and innovators.

The theme reflects the changing experience of the Odia diaspora in Britain, where families are building careers and businesses while maintaining connections with their cultural roots.

Three years of Bali Jatra UK

Bali Jatra UK was first established in Britain in 2024, making 2026 the festival's third annual edition.

Over the past three years, the event has developed from a cultural gathering into a broader community platform bringing together families, children, artists, businesses, entrepreneurs and organisations.

The organisers say the growth reflects the continued enthusiasm of the Odia community to preserve its heritage while creating new opportunities in Britain.

In many ways, the journey reflects the original spirit of Bali Jatra.

Centuries ago, Odia sailors travelled across the seas to create new trading and cultural connections.

Today, the Odia diaspora is creating a new cultural journey in Britain—bringing its language, dance, traditions, food, stories and entrepreneurial spirit to a new generation.

Supported by businesses and organisations

Bali Jatra UK 2026 is supported by a growing network of businesses, organisations and community partners.

The event is sponsored by Earthnest, Global South Corridor, Pessa, Paymatrix, Amadeus, Dreamland Trips, Mo Gar, Bank of India and many other supporting organisations.

The organisers say the support of sponsors, partners, volunteers, artists and community members has been essential to the continued growth of Bali Jatra UK.

Their contribution is helping create a platform where culture, community, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and international collaboration can come together.

An invitation to the wider British community

Although the festival is rooted in Odisha, Bali Jatra UK 2026 is designed to be a celebration for everyone.

Visitors from across Britain will be able to experience Odisha through dance, music, food, art, entrepreneurship and community activities.

For members of the Odia diaspora, it will offer a connection to home.

For children growing up in Britain, it will provide an opportunity to participate in and understand their heritage.

And for visitors discovering Odisha for the first time, it will offer a window into one of India's distinctive regional cultures and its rich maritime history.

As the third Bali Jatra UK approaches, the organisers say the festival represents more than a celebration of the past.

It is about who will carry that culture into the future.

The mothers teaching their children their first words of Odia.

The young dancers learning their first steps.

The parents taking time to pass on traditions.

The women building businesses and careers.

The entrepreneurs creating new opportunities.

And the children who will become the next generation of cultural ambassadors.

Bali Jatra UK 2026 is their celebration.

EVENT INFORMATION

Event: Bali Jatra UK 2026

Date: Saturday, 28 November 2026

Time: 12:00 noon – 10:00pm

Venue: Riddlesdown Collegiate, Honister Heights, South Croydon, CR8 1EX

Presented by: Earthnest

Edition: Third annual Bali Jatra UK

Theme: Women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, professional achievement and cultural heritage

Major highlight: World-record attempt for the largest Odia cultural flashmob outside India

Dance traditions: Odissi, Sambalpuri and Dhemsa

Participants: Children aged 7+ through to adults

Stalls: 60+ international and community stalls

Sponsors: Earthnest, Global South Corridor, Pessa, Paymatrix, Amadeus, Dreamland Trips and other supporting organisations

ENDS

Media & Press Enquiries

For press interviews, accreditation, photography, event information or opportunities to speak with organisers, artists, participants and community representatives, please contact the Bali Jatra UK 2026 organising team.

News Publisher: PNWIRE.net

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)